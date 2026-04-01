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47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979

47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979

商品を共有する

47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979

47WX50MF-B
Front view of 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
Front view of 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B
LG 47"ワイド液晶モニター JAN :49-89027-004979, 47WX50MF-B

主な機能

    プリント

    全てのスペック

    基本仕様

    • 画面サイズ

      47

    • パネル・タイプ

      IPS

    • 縦横比

      16:9

    • 解像度

      1920x1080（FHD）

    • コントラスト比

      1,500:1

    • 応答時間（ms）

      9 (GTG)

    • 視野角(水平/垂直)

      178°/178°

    • 明るさ

      2000cd/㎡

    入力端子

    • D-Sub

      Yes

    • DVI-D

      Yes

    • HDMI

      Yes

    • Display Port

      Yes

    ご注意

    • 液晶画面に関して

      液晶パネルは非常に精密度の高い技術で作られており、画面の一部に点灯しないドットや常時点灯しているドットがある場合がありますが、これは故障ではありません。本製品の有効ドット数の割合は99.99％以上です。

    • 保証期間

      ご購入後 3 年間（バックライト含む）。保証書は大切に保管してください。保証書がない場合は保証を受けられないこともございます。

    アクセサリー

    • 電源コード

      Yes

    • RGBケーブル

      Yes

    • D-Sub

      Yes

    • DVI ケーブル

      Yes

    • 保証書

      Yes

    寸法（幅 X 高さ X 奥行き）（MM）

    • ディスプレイ部

      1070.8x665.5x157.0

    • ベゼル幅（左･上/右・下）

      11.0(Even)

    特徴

    • リモコン

      Yes

    • タイル機能

      15×15

    重量（KG）

    • ディスプレイ部

      23.9

    電源

    • 電源タイプ（アダプタまたはLIPS）

      内蔵電源

    • 入力

      AC100-240V、50/60Hz

    • 消費電力（通常/ECO時）

      240W/120W

    • 電源OFF時

      0.7W

    • 省電力/スリープ・モード

      1.0W