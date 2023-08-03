About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAC カーブ

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC カーブ

LAC カーブシリーズは、凹面と凸面の両方の曲線フォーマットをサポートします。
フレキシブルで、超薄型、超軽量、そしてフルブラック LED を特長としています。

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

フレキシブルなデザイン

各ユニットケースは 5 つの角度設定で最大 20 度まで調整可能。
また最大 1,430R の曲率をサポートし、まさに曲面デザインのディスプレイを可能とします。
※例：直径 2.864m の円形スクリーンを作るのに必要なパネルは 18 枚となります。

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

高輝度 1,200cd

屋内環境において（自然光/室内光)、インパクトある存在感を放ち観客の注意を惹くことにより、効果的にメッセージを伝えることができます。

 

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

IP30 安全設計

当製品は屋内用に設計されていますが、IP30 規格に基づき並外れた耐久性を兼ねそろえています。IP30は、LED ユニットケースへの Φ2.5mm 以上の固体（ネジなど）の侵入に対する保護等級を表します。

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916

前後両面による高いサービス性

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。

 

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

取付可能な電源及び制御モジュール

ユニットケースに取り付けられている電源および制御モジュールは簡単に取り外せるため、トラブルが発生した際にも速やかに解決できます。

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

シンプルな磁気接続

磁気接続は 2 つのユニットの間に位置を定める留め具を使用し、簡易的に接続できる利点を持ち、また保守サービスとしても有効です。

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554419931218

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

Vertical Table
モデル名
LAC025DD3
LAC025DD4
LAC029DD3
LAC029DD4
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
2.50
2.50
2.90
2.90
ユニットケース解像度（WxH)
200x200
200x200
168x168
168x168
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
500x500x84
500x500x84
500x500x84
500x500x84
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）
8.9/35.6
8.9/35.6
8.9/35.6
8.9/35.6
保守アクセス
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
輝度
1,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
色温度
6,500
6,500
6,500
6,500
視野角（縦/横）
160/160
160/160
160/160
160/160
輝度の均一性
97％
97％
97％
97％
色の均一性
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
処理深度（ビット）
13
13
13
13
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
50/150
50/150
50/150
50/150
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
600
600
600
600
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
1,920
1,920
1,920
1,920
寿命 (輝度半減期)
80,000
50,000
80,000
50,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

Vertical Table
モデル名
LAC039DD3
LAC039DD4
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
3.91
3.90
ユニットケース解像度（WxH)
128x128
128x128
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
500x500x84
500x500x84
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）
8.9/35.6
8.9/35.6
保守アクセス
前面または背面
前面または背面
輝度
1,200
1,200
色温度
6,500
6,500
視野角（縦/横）
160/160
160/160
輝度の均一性
97％
97％
色の均一性
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比
5,000
5,000
処理深度（ビット）
14
14
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
50/150
50/150
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
600
600
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
3,840
3,840
寿命 (輝度半減期)
80,000
50,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。