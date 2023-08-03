About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE-Q スタンダード

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554700862317

LAE-Q スタンダード

LAE-Q スタンダードシリーズは、精密に機械加工されたアルミダイキャストフレームを使用し、簡潔でシームレスなスクリーン構築を可能にし、さまざまな屋内設置に適しています。

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery

D03_ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702200988

高輝度 1,200cd

屋内環境において（自然光/室内光)、インパクトある存在感を放ち観客の注意を惹くことにより、効果的にメッセージを伝えることができます。

D04_ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536

アルミダイキャストフレーム設計

ユニットケースにはきれいな角度がついており、シームレスなスクリーンを毎回保証する仕上りとなっています。

D05_ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

シンプルなロックシステム

追加のツールは必要ありません。各ユニットケースの背面には、上部と左側にレバーが取り付けられており、ユニットケースに簡単にロックできます。

D06_ID-LAE-Q-04-Easy-Maintenance_1554421044167

取付可能な電源及び制御モジュール

ユニットケースに取り付けられている電源および制御モジュールは簡単に取り外せるため、トラブルが発生した際にも速やかに解決できます。

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259

前後両面による高いサービス性とメンテナンス

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

Vertical Table
モデル名LAE026DD3-QLAE026DD4-QLAE039DD3-QLAE039DD4-Q
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ2.602.603.913.91
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）192x192192x192128x128128x128
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)
/ 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）		7.5/30.07.5/30.07.5/30.07.5/30.0
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面
輝度1,2001,2001,2001,200
色温度6,5006,5006,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/160160/160160/160160/160
輝度の均一性97％97％97％97％
色の均一性±0.003CxC±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比5,0005,0005,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）13131414
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）56/16856/16856/16856/168
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）672672672672
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）1,9201,9203,8403,840
寿命 (輝度半減期)80,00050,00080,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は
営業窓口までお問合せください。