LAE スタンダード

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_1522041793695

LAE スタンダード

LAE スタンダードシリーズは競争力のある価格で、多用途の性能を発揮します。
設置や保守が簡易的で、様々な場所で創造的かつユーザーフレンドリーな設計で提供されています。

Gallery

D03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

高輝度 1,200cd

屋内環境において（自然光/室内光)、インパクトある存在感を放ち観客の注意を惹くことにより、効果的にメッセージを伝えることができます。

D04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544

軽量でスリムなデザイン

各ユニットケースは重量 8.2kg および 12.5kg で、幅 68mm です。スリムで軽量、スクリーンは設置が簡易的で、設置時のダメージを最小限に抑えます。
LED スクリーンはフルセットでも軽量なため、スクリーンをささえる構造への負担を軽減します。

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183

簡易設置

上部と下部の_x000B、位置決めピン、そして簡易ロック を含んだ様々な要素により、スクリーンの設定と解体が簡単にできます。

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755

前後両面による高いサービス性とメンテナンス

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。

D07_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554423003661

取付可能な電源及び制御モジュール

ユニットケースに取り付けられている電源および制御モジュールは簡単に取り外せるため、トラブルが発生した際にも速やかに解決できます。

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

信号の冗長性を備えた信頼性の高い動作

コントローラーを追加することにより、LED ユニットの 1 つ（またはメインコントローラー）が誤動した場合、バックアップコントローラーが作動してスクリーンがブラックアウトするのを防ぎます。

* オプションとなります。

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554423303537

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554423351306

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

Vertical Table
モデル名
LAE029DD3DE
LAE029DD3E
LAE029DD4DE
LAE029DD4E
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
2.97
2.97
2.97
2.97
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）
168x168
168x336
168x168
168x336
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
500x500x68
500x1000x68
500x500x68
500x1000x68
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)
/ 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）
8.2/32.8
12.5/25.0
8.2/32.8
12.5/25.0
保守アクセス
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
輝度
1,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
色温度
6,500
6,500
6,500
6,500
視野角（縦/横）
160/160
160/160
160/160
160/160
輝度の均一性
97％
97％
97％
97％
色の均一性
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
処理深度（ビット）
14
14
14
14
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
53/160
110/330
53/160
110/330
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
640
660
640
660
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
1,920
1,920
1,920
1,920
寿命 (輝度半減期)
80,000
80,000
50,000
50,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

Vertical Table
モデル名
LAE039DD3D
LAE039DD3
LAE039DD4D
LAE039DD4
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
3.90
3.90
3.90
3.90
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）
128x128
128x256
128x128
128x256
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
500x500x68
500x1000x68
500x500x68
500x1000x68
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)
/ 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）
8.2/32.8
12.5/25.0
8.2/32.8
12.5/25.0
保守アクセス
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
前面または背面
輝度
1,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
色温度
6,500
6,500
6,500
6,500
視野角（縦/横）
160/160
160/160
160/160
160/160
輝度の均一性
97％
97％
97％
97％
色の均一性
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
処理深度（ビット）
14
14
14
14
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
53/160
110/330
53/160
53/160
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
600
660
640
660
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
3,840
3,840
3,840
3,840
寿命 (輝度半減期)
80,000
80,000
50,000
50,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH
-10° ～ +45°/0 ～ 80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。