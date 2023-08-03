About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAS スタンダード

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_04_M01_Large-Format_1521096879221

LAS スタンダード

LAS スタンダードシリーズは、固定場所への設置だけでなく、レンタル、ステージ、大規模な会場、およびイベント用にも設計されています。設置を簡単にするため、クイックロックシステムと磁気接続可能なユニットケースを備えています。

 

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
las-standard-1
las-standard-2
las-standard-3
las-standard-4
las-standard-5
las-standard-6
las-standard-7
las-standard-1
las-standard-2
las-standard-3
las-standard-4
las-standard-5
las-standard-6
las-standard-7

D03_ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

設置と解体の簡素化

LEDユニットケースは、取付けが簡易的にできるよう磁石で取り付けられています。さらに上部と側面にあるロックハンドルにより、
一人でも簡単に設置、解体が可能です。

D04_ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

フロントモジュールの取り外し

磁気工具を使って、LED モジュールを簡単に取り外すことができます。

 

D05_ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

メンテナンスの簡素化

製品の背面にあるセンターエンクロージャーには、電源モジュール、受信カード、およびハブカードが含まれているため、
コンポーネントの保守が簡素化されます。

D06_ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

ステータス確認

ユニットケースの外側にあるステータスボタンを使い、電源と信号の状態を簡単に確認できます（赤と緑が交互に表示）。
ボタンにテストパターンが表示されるので、ソースを接続する必要がありません

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

 

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

 

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

 

Vertical Table
モデル名LAS025DB4-VLAS039DB4-V
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ2.503.90
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）200x200128 x 128
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）7.0/28.07.0/28.0
保守アクセ前面または背面前面または背面
輝度1,0001,000
色温度3000 - 100003000 - 10000
視野角（縦/横）120°/110°120°/110°
輝度の均一性≥97％≥97％
色の均一性≥97％≥97％
コントラスト比> 8,000:1> 8,000:1
処理深度（ビット）TBATBA
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）TBA/188TBA/188
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）750750
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,0003,000
寿命 (輝度半減期)80,00080,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10°～40°C/10～80％RH-10°～40°C/10～80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。