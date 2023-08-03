We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAS スタンダード
LAS スタンダードシリーズは、固定場所への設置だけでなく、レンタル、ステージ、大規模な会場、およびイベント用にも設計されています。設置を簡単にするため、クイックロックシステムと磁気接続可能なユニットケースを備えています。