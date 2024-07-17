About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ウルトラスリムシリーズ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

ウルトラスリムシリーズ

LSCB012

ウルトラスリムシリーズ

LSCBキャビネットの奥行きは、卓球ボールの直径とほぼ同等の薄さです。

ウルトラスリムな奥行き

エッジがわずか41 mmのウルトラスリムデザインが、本製品の最大の強みです。その薄さであらゆる環境に溶け込むLSCBシリーズは、さまざまな空間にインストールすることが可能です。

キャビネットを容易にスクリーンから取り外すことができます。

容易でシームレスなインストール

LSCBシリーズは簡単にインストールし、正面から容易に管理していただけます。製品の裏側にメンテナンス用の追加スペースを確保する必要はありません。吸引ツールを使用すると、簡単にLEDモジュールを取り付けおよび取り外しできます。

UHDとFHD解像度のアスペクト比は16:9です。

16:9 FHD/UHD構成

各キャビネットは、FHDおよびUHDコンテンツに最もよく使用される16:9アスペクト比を使用しています。そのため追加の編集にコストや時間をかけることなく、既存のコンテンツをご使用いただけます。

90°のコーナーデザインを使用可能

90°のコーナーオプションを追加すると、LSCBシリーズを空間に自然に配置し、なめらかなコンテンツを提供できます。

部屋の隅に設置しても、90°コーナーオプションを使用すれば、途切れることなくコンテンツを表示できます。

EMCクラスBとBS476 Part7 Class1認定について説明します。

EMCクラスB認定＆耐火設計

LSCBシリーズは環境および人体に有害な電磁放射線を発していません。EMCクラスB認定を受けており、耐火認定済みで火事が発生した場合でもすばやい延焼を防ぎます。

LGソフトウェアソリューションとの
互換性

LGのCVCAシステムコントローラーと接続すると、LSCBシリーズはLGソフトウェアソリューションに対応可能となります。これにはお客様による日々の業務遂行をサポートするSuperSignCMS、LED Assistant、ConnectedCareが含まれます。

LGサービス担当者が、LG webOSコントローラーとソフトウェアソリューションを通じてLEDスクリーンの状況を監視している。

*「LG ConnectedCare」サービスの可用性は地域によって異なります。また、別途ご購入いただく必要があります。詳細については、お住まいの地域のLG営業担当者にお問い合わせください。

*次のアイテムをLG ConnectedCareで監視することはできません。メインボード（温度、信号の状態、FPGAバージョン、イーサネット接続状況）、受信カード（温度、LED電源）

柔軟なカーブLEDディスプレイ

特別な柔軟カーブ設計のLEDディスプレイ、LSCB-CKFなら最大383 mmの凹凸に対応できます*。これによりデザインの柔軟性が高まり、ユーザーはカーブ型の自由にスクリーンを設計できます。

屋内の廊下の両壁が湾曲しており、壁全体にLEDが設置されている。

*LSCB15-CKF、LSCB18-CKF、LSCB25-CKFモデルのみに適用されます。LSCB12-CKFは最大1,720 mmの凹凸に対応しています。

電源/信号冗長性サポート

LSCBシリーズは信号の冗長性や電源に対応するよう設計された、使いやすい製品です。任意の埋め込みバックアップ電源ユニットと信号冗長性機能を活用すると、お客様は電源異常を回避してスクリーンの操作を続けることができます。また、デュアルコントローラーが双方向の信号入力を使用してスクリーンの障害を低減します。

「LG Conventional LED Signage」の場合、エラー以上の内容が黒く塗りつぶされますが、「LG LSCBシリーズ」の場合、エラーのみが黒く塗りつぶされて表示されます。

*上記の「Conventional」は、電源/信号冗長性モードに対応していないLEDディスプレイを指しています。

**電源冗長性モデルはオプションです。

***電源冗長性の場合、追加費用が必要となります。

プリント

全てのスペック

90°カット

  • コーナー90°カット

コントローラ

  • コントローラ

    CVCA

電源仕様

  • 消費電力（W最大時/キャビネット）

    150

  • 周波数(Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    171

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    512

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    2,528

  • 消費電力（W平均/キャビネット）

    50

  • 消費電力（W最大時/m2）

    740

  • 電源（V）

    100 to 240

  • リフレッシュレート(Hz)

    3,840

インフォメーション

  • モデル名

    LSCB012

動作仕様

  • IPフロント

    IP30

  • IPリア

    IP30

  • LEDライフタイム（半減値）

    100,000

  • 湿度（結露無き事）

    0~80%RH

  • 動作環境(℃)

    -10 °C to +45 °C

オプティカルスペック

  • 色温度

    3,200-9,300 K

  • 色の均一性

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • コントラスト

    5,000:1

  • 最大輝度

    800 cd/㎡

  • 色深度

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • 視野角(H x V)

    160 × 160

フィジカルパラメータ

  • キャビネット寸法(WxHxD,mm)

    600x337.5x34

  • キャビネット素材

    ダイキャストアルミニウム

  • キャビネット解像度(WxH)

    480x270

  • キャビネット表面積(m2)

    0.203

  • キャビネットフラットネス(mm)

    ± 0.1 mm

  • モジュール寸法(WxH mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • モジュール解像度（WxH）

    240 × 135

  • モジュール数/キャビネット(WxH)

    2x2

  • ピクセル数(sm2)

    640,000

  • LEDタイプ

    3 in 1 SMD

  • LEDピッチ

    1.25

  • サービスアクセス

    フロントアクセス

  • キャビネット重量(Kg)

    5.3 (-RK)

  • モジュール重量(kg)

    0.37

  • キャビネット重量(kg/m2)

    26.2