  インスクリーン付きの正面画像 *上記の画像は実際の外観とは異なる可能性があります。
  • 正面画像
  • -90°の側面画像
  • +90°の側面画像
  • -45°の背面画像
  • +45°の背面画像
  • 背面画像
インスクリーン付きの正面画像 *上記の画像は実際の外観とは異なる可能性があります。
正面画像
-90°の側面画像
+90°の側面画像
-45°の背面画像
+45°の背面画像
背面画像

主な機能

  • ピクセルピッチ：2.50 mm
  • 輝度：800 cd/m²
  • 厚さわずか約4cm
  • EMCクラスB、BS 476 Part7 Class 1
LSCBキャビネットの奥行きは、卓球ボールの直径とほぼ同等の薄さです。

ウルトラスリム
デザイン

よりさまざまな設置環境下での設置を可能にする厚さわずか41mmのウルトラスリムデザインを採用。奥行きに限界のある場所でも高輝度な大型ディスプレイの設置を可能にします。

*画像はイメージです。

キャビネットを容易にスクリーンから取り外すことができます。

簡単でシームレスな設置

容易な設置と、前からも取り外しができる構造が、メンテナンスを容易にします。

専用の器具でモジュールでの取り外し、はめ込みができます。

*画像はイメージです。

UHDとFHD解像度のアスペクト比は16:9です。

16:9
FHD/UHD構成

キャビネットはフルHDや4Kと同じアスペクト比(縦横比)16:9になっています。もっとも多く使用される解像度をそのまま表示できるので、ディスプレイに合わせて改めて制作する必要がありません。

*画像はイメージです。

90°のコーナーデザインを
使用可能
使用可能

90ﾟのコーナー用オプションを追加すれば、継ぎ目の目立たない自然な配置が可能です。

部屋の隅に設置しても、90°コーナーオプションを使用すれば、途切れることなくコンテンツを表示できます。

*画像はイメージです。

EMCクラスBとBS476 Part7 Class1認定について説明します。

EMCクラスB認定＆耐火設計

LSCBシリーズは人体や環境に有害な電磁放射線を発生させません。また、EMCクラスBの耐火認定済みで火事が発生した場合でも、延焼を防ぐことが証明されています。

*画像はイメージです。

LGソフトウェアソリューションとの
互換性
互換性

LGのCVCAシステムコントローラーと接続すると、日々の業務をサポートするSuperSignCMS、LED Assistant、ConnectedCareを含むLGソフトウェアソリューションに対応が可能になります。

LGサービス担当者が、LG webOSコントローラーとソフトウェアソリューションを通じてLEDスクリーンの状況を監視している。

*LG ConnectedCareの導入は別途ご購入ください。

*以下はLG ConnectedCareでの監視機能に対応しておりません。

・メインボード（温度、信号の状態、FPGAバージョン、イーサネット接続状況）

・受信カード（温度、LED電源）

*画像はイメージです。

電源/信号冗長性サポート

LSCBシリーズは信号の冗長性や電源に対応するよう設計さています。任意の埋め込みバックアップ電源ユニットと信号冗長性機能で、電源異常の心配なくスクリーンを操作できます。また、デュアルコントローラーによる双方向の信号入力によってスクリーンの障害を低減します。

「LG Conventional LED Signage」の場合、エラー以上の内容が黒く塗りつぶされますが、「LG LSCBシリーズ」の場合、エラーのみが黒く塗りつぶされて表示されます。

*上記の「Conventional」は、電源/信号冗長性モードに対応していないLEDディスプレイを指しています。

*電源冗長性モデルはオプションです。 *電源冗長性の場合、追加費用が必要となります。 *画像はイメージです。

全てのスペック

製品仕様

製品概要
シリーズ
LSCB		製品型番
LSCB012-RK		JAN CODE
4989027025844		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
600×337.5mm		アスペクト比
16:9		パネル・タイプ
Single SMD		解像度
480×270
モジュール解像度
240×135		色温度(K)
3200K～9300K		視野角(水平/垂直)
160ﾟ/160ﾟ		ピクセルピッチ
1.25
輝度(標準値)
800cd/㎡		垂直走査周波数
3840Hz		コントラスト比(標準値)
5,000:1		オペレーションシステム
-
壁掛け(VESA Standard)
-		   

使用環境
連続動作時間
-		設置向き
-		防水防塵等級
IP30(前面) / IP30(背面)		動作温度
-10℃～45℃
動作湿度
0%～80%		   

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
本体寸法
600.0×337.5×34.0mm		   

質量（kg）
本体質量
5.3kg		   

電源
消費電力(標準時)
50W		消費電力(最大)
150W		入力
AC 100-240V､50/60Hz		 

安全/不要輻射
EMC
CE / FCC Class A		   