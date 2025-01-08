We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ウルトラスリム
デザイン
よりさまざまな設置環境下での設置を可能にする厚さわずか41mmのウルトラスリムデザインを採用。奥行きに限界のある場所でも高輝度な大型ディスプレイの設置を可能にします。