21.5インチ DICOM色域(参照用)対応フルHD IPSモニター

フルHD IPSディスプレイ
写真家やグラフィックデザイナーなど、多くの画像や映像の専門家が好んで使用するされるどの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色が鮮やかで自然な色合いを表示できるIPSパネルを採用。