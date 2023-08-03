About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
23.8インチ DICOM色域(参照用)対応フルHD IPSモニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

23.8インチ DICOM色域(参照用)対応フルHD IPSモニター

24BL450Y-B

23.8インチ DICOM色域(参照用)対応フルHD IPSモニター

フルHD IPSディスプレイ

写真家やグラフィックデザイナーなど、多くの画像や映像の専門家が好んで使用するされるどの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色が鮮やかで自然な色合いを表示できるIPSパネルを採用。

On-Screen Control

OnScreen Control機能

ソフトウェア「OnScreen Control」を付属。画面の明るさやピクチャーモードを調整。
また、画面上のウィンドウを自動整列させる「Screen Split」、アプリケーションごとにピクチャーモードを変更する「My Application Preset」など、全てをマウス操作で時短をサポート。

*OnScreen Controlはホームページからダウンロードできます。
*OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。
*画像はイメージです

ブルーライト低減モード

ブルーライト低減モード

目にやさしく

ブルーライトを抑えた紙に近い色温度で表示することで、眼精疲労や生活リズムに影響を及ぼすとされているブルーライトを抑えます。

フリッカー セーフ
フリッカー セーフ

ちらつきを抑えて目の負担を軽減

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた“ちらつき”を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。
Wall Mountable
ウォールマウント

壁掛けにも対応

130mmの高さ調整、178ﾟ/178ﾟのスイベル(横角度調整)、前：-5ﾟ～後：35ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整)、左90ﾟ/右90ﾟ回転のピボットに対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

※壁掛け金具は別売りです。

本製品はグリーン購入法の対象製品です。

グリーン購入法について
プリント

仕様

画面サイズ [インチ]

23.8

解像度

1920×1080

パネルタイプ

IPS

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

色域(標準値)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整 / 高さ調整 / スイベル調整 / ピボット

全てのスペック

情報

製品名

PC Monitor

発売

2019

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(最大値)

23.6W

消費電力(待機時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(標準値)

19W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時重量[kg]

7.2

梱包時外形寸法[mm]

633×190×503

スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

555×331×60

スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

555×514×240

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

3.3

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

5.5

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

-

-

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

250

表示色

約1,677万色

-

-

色域(標準値)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

-

-

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

パネルタイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.2745×0.2745

最大リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数) [Hz]

75

解像度

1920×1080

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

-

-

画面サイズ [インチ]

23.8

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

サウンド

MaxxAudio

スピーカー

1.2W+1.2W(ステレオ)

付属品

DisplayPortケーブル

入力端子

DisplayPort

×1

DisplayPortバージョン

1.2

HDMI

×1

ヘッドホン出力

3極

USBダウンストリーム

USB Type-A×2(USB2.0)

USBアップストリーム

USB Type-A×1(USB2.0)

機能

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

クロスヘア

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

フリッカーセーフ

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

筐体仕様

ディスプレイ位置調整

チルト角調整 / 高さ調整 / スイベル調整 / ピボット

マウント規格

100×100

安全規格

RoHS

アプリケーションソフトウェア

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)