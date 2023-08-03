About Cookies on This Site

LAS ファインピッチ

LAS ファインピッチ

LAS ファインピッチシリーズは、16:9の縦横比のユニットケースと、軽量のキャビネット設計を提供し、また前面からアクセスすることによって、より簡易的に設置と保守を行えます。

Gallery
D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

ケーブルレス設置とクリーン設計

ユニットケースは積み重ね可能で、上部と下部にソケットが配置されています。上部から突き出ている内蔵電源と信号コネクタにより、ユニットケース間の配線の必要はありません。簡単な設置とシームレスな外観で、このデザインではケーブルや追加スペース必要がありません。

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

FHD/UHD コンテンツ用に最適化された 16：9 のアスペクト比

各ユニットケースは 16：9 のアスペクト比を使用していますが、これは FHD および UHD コンテンツ用のディスプレイで最も一般的に使用されているものです。これにより、追加の編集なしで既存のコンテンツを楽しむことができます。

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

扱いやすい軽量ユニットケース

軽量で取り付けが簡単で、設置中のダメージを防ぎます。LED スクリーンはフルセットでも軽量なため、スクリーンをささえる構造への負担を軽減します。

D06_ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability_1554426941588

フロント保守

この製品は全面からアクセスが可能なため、背面に十分なスペースを設ける必要はありません。特に、LASファインピッチシリーズでは背面に約15cm程度のスペースのみを必要とし、スペースを節約します。

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1

信号の冗長性を備えた信頼性の高い動作

追加でコントローラと電源ユニットを使用すると、信号伝達エラーが発生した場合にバックアップコントローラが作動し、画面がブラックアウトするのを防ぎます。当製品には電力の冗長性もあり、すべてのLEDユニットには2つの電源があるので、一方が故障すると、もう一方が作動し電力を供給できる仕組みとなっています。

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

Vertical Table
モデル名LAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ1.261.261.451.45
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234416 x 234
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）5.2/26.05.2/26.05.2/26.05.2/26.0
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面
輝度600600600600
色温度3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
視野角（縦/横）160/140160/140160/140160/140
輝度の均一性≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
色の均一性±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比7,0007,0007,0007,000
処理深度（ビット）16161616
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）54/18054/18054/18054/180
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）874874874874
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,0003,0003,0003,000
寿命 (輝度半減期)100,00050,000100,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

Vertical Table
モデル名LAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-FLAS025DB2-F
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ1.581.891.892.52
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180240 x 136
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5604.8x340.2 x72.5
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）5.2/26.05.2/26.05.2/26.05.2/26.0
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面
輝度600600600600
色温度3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
視野角（縦/横）160/140160/140160/140160/140
輝度の均一性≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
色の均一性±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比7,0007,0007,0007,000
処理深度（ビット）16161616
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）54/18054/18054/18054/180
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）874874874874
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,0003,0003,0003,000
寿命 (輝度半減期)50,000100,00050,000100,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH

* 寿命（輝度が半減）仕様は LED パッケージ仕様の対象です。
**モデルは地域によって異なることがあります。販売に関する最新の状況は、お住まいの地域の営業窓口にお問い合わせください。

Vertical Table
モデル名LAS015DB2-FLAS025DB4-F
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ1.582.52
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）384 x 216240 x 136
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)604.8x340.2x 72.5604.8x340.2x 72.5
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース) / 面積単位あたりの重量（kg/㎡）5.2/26.05.2/26.0
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面
輝度600600
色温度3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
視野角（縦/横）160/140160/140
輝度の均一性≥97％≥97％
色の均一性±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
コントラスト比7,0007,000
処理深度（ビット）1616
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）54/18054/180
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）874874
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,0003,000
寿命 (輝度半減期)100,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10°～+40°/10～80％RH-10°～+40°/10～80％RH

* 寿命（輝度が半減）仕様は LED パッケージ仕様の対象です。
**モデルは地域によって異なることがあります。販売に関する最新の状況は、お住まいの地域の営業窓口にお問い合わせください。