LBE DOOH
LBE DOOH シリーズは、屋外での設置へ適しており、効率的なエナジーパフォーマンスとスリムなアルミダイキャストハウジングを特徴にシームレスな建物へも適したシリーズとなっております。広告コンテンツを再生するのに理想的な、4：3、8：9、および16：9 の画面比率に設定できます。