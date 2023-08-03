About Cookies on This Site

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH シリーズは、屋外での設置へ適しており、効率的なエナジーパフォーマンスとスリムなアルミダイキャストハウジングを特徴にシームレスな建物へも適したシリーズとなっております。広告コンテンツを再生するのに理想的な、4：3、8：9、および16：9 の画面比率に設定できます。

Gallery
信頼性の高い耐候性設計

ユニットケースの前面と背面はそれぞれ IP65 と IP54 の認証を受けており、天候や屋外の有害な環境に影響されずに安定した動作が可能です。

前後両面による高いサービス性

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。
*LBE040DD4 モデルを除く

アルミダイキャストフレーム設計

アルミニウムフレームの設計はキャビネットにきれいな角度がついて仕上がっており、滑らかなスクリーン表示を妨げるギャップを排除します。

組み立てが簡単な高速ロック

ユニットケースは、「ローリングファストロック」により簡単に接続できます。

取り付け可能な制御/電源装置

ユニットケースに取り付けられている電源および制御ユニットは簡単に取り外すことができるため修理が簡素化されます。

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

ハードウェア仕様

モデル名LBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4LBE100DD3
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ4.008.008.0010.00
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）160x18080x9080x9064x72
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
保守アクセス背面前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面
輝度5,0005,5005,0005,500
色温度6,5006,5006,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/120160/120160/120160/120
輝度の均一性/色の均一性≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
コントラスト比5,0005,0005,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）14141414
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）120/360100/300100/300100/300
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）780650650650
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
フレームレート（Hz）3,8403,8403,8403,840
寿命（輝度が半減）*50,00080,00050,00080,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

