LBH 高輝度

LBH 高輝度

LBH 高輝度シリーズは、高輝度と高コントラストが要求される屋外での設置にお勧めです。
IP65 規格（前面/背面）の堅牢な耐候設計により、過酷な環境下でも信頼性の高いパフォーマンスを誇ります。

Gallery

D03_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706993841

優れた可視性

強力な 8,000cd の明るさを提供するこの超高輝度LEDディスプレイは、直射日光の環境下においても屋外使用において優れており、効果的なサイネージ活用を促進します。

D04_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554342114317

信頼性の高い耐候性設計

ユニットケースの前面と背面はどちらも IP65 認証済みです。これにより、埃や湿気の浸入に対する耐性が保たれ、天候や有害な屋外環境の影響を受けずに安定した動作が可能になります

D05_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554707043802

ダイナミックな動きも滑らかに再生

3,840Hz の高リフレッシュレートがコンテンツの滑らかな再生を保証します。フリッカーフリーの画像により、ビデオ撮影で生じる黒線を防止し、眼精疲労や目のかすみも防止できます。

D06_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-04-Realism-Through-Lifelike-Colors_1554342201004

リアルを追求した再現性

LBH シリーズはコントラスト比の高い広範囲の繊細な色彩を通じて、鮮やかで独特の画質を実現します。

D07_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D08_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D09_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBH106VD3-BLBH160VD3DB
ピクセル構成オーバル型オーバル型
ピッチサイズ10.6616.00
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）96x9664x64
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)1024x1024x1501024x1024x150
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)60.0/60.060.0/60.0
保守アクセス前面または背面フロント
輝度6,0008,000
色温度6,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/120160/120
輝度の均一性/色の均一性97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
コントラスト比5,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）1416
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）220/650220/650
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）650650
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
フレームレート（Hz）3,8403,840
寿命（輝度が半減）*80,00080,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP65IP65/IP65

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。