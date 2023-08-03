About Cookies on This Site

LBE DOOH

LBS DOOH

LBS ハイパフォーマンススリムシリーズは、さまざまなプレミアムグレードの屋外用途に適したスリムなユニットケースデザインを採用しています。

Gallery

D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

優れた可視性

強力な 6,000cd の明るさ（最大 8,500cd までカスタマイズ可能）を提供するこの超高輝度LEDディスプレイは、直射日光の環境下においても屋外使用において優れており、効果的なサイネージ活用を促進します。

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554706921699

ダイナミックな動きも滑らかに再生

4,000Hz の高リフレッシュレートが滑らかな再生を可能にします。
フリッカーフリーの画像により、ビデオ撮影で生じる黒線を防止し、眼精疲労や目のかすみも防止できます。

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

信頼性の高い耐候性設計

ユニットケースの前面と背面はどちらも IP66 の認証を受けており、天候や屋外の有害な環境に影響されずに安定した動作が可能です。

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

前後両面による高いサービス性

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

16ビット対応

16 ビットのカラー処理は優れたグレースケールレベルを提供し、色の異なる深度や密度が歪みなくシームレスに表示されます。これにより、リアリスティックで洗練されたコンテンツが提供されます。

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

スリムで軽量な設計

1㎡のLEDディスプレイの重量はわずか31.3kgと軽量でスクリーン一式を軽量にすることでそれらを支える構造体への
負担を軽減します。

ハードウェア仕様

モデル名
LBS062DA1-V
LBS062DA3-V
LBS083DA1-V
LBS083DA3-V
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
6.25
6.25
8.33
8.33
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）
128x256
128x256
96x192
96x192
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
保守アクセス
フロントとリア
フロントとリア
フロントとリア
フロントとリア
輝度
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
色温度
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
視野角（縦/横）
160/130
160/130
160/125
160/125
輝度の均一性/色の均一性
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
コントラスト比
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
処理深度（ビット）
16
16
16
16
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
312/780
312/780
320/800
320/800
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
609
609
625
625
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
寿命（輝度が半減）*
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

ハードウェア仕様

モデル名
LBS100DA1-V
LBS100DA3-V
ピクセル構成
3 in 1 SMD
3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ
10.00
10.00
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）
80x160
80x160
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
保守アクセス
フロントとリア
フロントとリア
輝度
6,000
6,000
色温度
3500-8500
3500-8500
視野角（縦/横）
160/115
160/115
輝度の均一性/色の均一性
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
コントラスト比
3,000
3,000
処理深度（ビット）
16
16
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）
300/750
300/750
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）
586
586
電源（V）
100 ～ 240
100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）
4,000
4,000
寿命（輝度が半減）*
100,000
100,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。