LBS スタジアム

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637

LBS スタジアム

LBS スタジアムシリーズは、スタジアムの種類や屋外の会場での用途に合わせてさまざまな形で提供されています。
非常に優れた画質と堅牢なつくりで最適なパフォーマンスを提供できるように設計・製作されています。

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery

D03_ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865

優れた可視性

強力な 6,000cd の明るさ（最大 8,500cd までカスタマイズ可能）を提供するこの超高輝度LEDディスプレイは、直射日光の環境下においても屋外使用において優れており、効果的なサイネージ活用を促進します。

D04_ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300

ダイナミックな動きも滑らかに再生

4,000Hz の高リフレッシュレートが滑らかな再生を可能にします。
フリッカーフリーの画像により、ビデオ撮影で生じる黒線を防止し、眼精疲労や目のかすみも防止できます。

D05_ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619

16ビット対応

16 ビットのカラー処理は優れたグレースケールレベルを提供し、色の異なる深度や密度が歪みなくシームレスに表示されます。これにより、リアリスティックで洗練されたコンテンツが提供されます。

D06_ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509

信頼性の高い耐候性設計

ユニットケースの前面と背面はそれぞれ IP65 と IP54 の認証を受けており、天候や屋外の有害な環境に影響されずに安定した動作が可能です。
*LBF160DA1D Rear: IP43-certified

D07_ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825

前後両面による高いサービス性

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。
* LBS060DA1D モデル、LBS060DA3D モデル、LBF160DA1D モデルを除く

D08_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554353547591

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D09_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554353628979

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554423391013

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBS060DA1DLBS060DA3DLBS080DA1DLBS080DA3D
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ6.006.008.008.00
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）192x128192x128192x192192x192
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)1152x768x2171152x768x2171536x1536x2221536x1536x222
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)42.0/47.542.0/47.5104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面フロントとリアフロントとリア
輝度6,0006,0006,0006,000
色温度3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
視野角（縦/横）160/135160/135160/135160/135
輝度の均一性/色の均一性≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
コントラスト比3,0003,0003,0003,000
処理深度（ビット）16161616
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）240/600232/580584/1460552/1380
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）678656619585
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）4,0004,0004,0004,000
寿命（輝度が半減）*100,000100,000100,000100,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBS160DA1DLBS160DA3DLBF160DA1DLBB160DA1D2
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピクセル構成16.0016.0016.0016.00
ユニットケース解像度
（WxH）		96x9696x9648x6096x60
ユニットケース寸法
(W x H x D、mm)		1536x1536x2271536x1536x227768x960x2541536x960x215
ユニットケース重量
(kg/ユニットケース)		104.0/44.1104.0/44.140.0/54.371.0/48.1
保守アクセスフロントとリアフロントとリア上部フロントとリア
輝度6,0006,0006,0006,000
色温度3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
視野角（縦/横）160/105160/105160/105160/105
輝度の均一性/色の均一性≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
コントラスト比3,0003,0003,0003,000
処理深度（ビット）16161616
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）620/1550584/1460184/460372/930
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）657619624631
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）4,0004,0004,0004,000
寿命（輝度が半減）*100,000100,000100,000100,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH-20°～ +50°/< 90％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP43IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。