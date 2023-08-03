We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
|スケーラブルで適応性の高いプロジェクター
あらゆる業種で使える
HDBaseT™ によって 1 本のケーブルで 5 つの信号を送信
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (医療データ通信の国際標準規格) : BF60PSTは、医療用デジタル画像および通信規格に準拠し、医療現場で使用される視覚表現に適した性能を提供します。
フレキシブルで簡単な設置
レンズシフト(H ±20%, V ±50%)と 1.6 倍ズーム機能により、場所を問わずに設置でき、画面のサイズをピッタリ合わせることができます。
The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size
最小の WUXGA 6,000 ANSI プロジェクター
満足のいくコンパクトサイズ
LG BF60PST は、16.7 リットルのコンパクトな本体に加えて、WUXGA (1920x1200)の高解像度と ６,000 ANSI ルーメン輝度の明るさを兼ね備えており、あらゆるビジネス空間に完璧にマッチします。
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
webOS + ミラーリング + Bluetooth
スマートワイヤレス接続
ワイヤレスミラーリング（Miracast®）とBluetoothペアリングで画面とサウンドを便利に共有できるスマートコミュニケーション。webOSでは、Wi-Fiネットワークでインターネットに接続し、リファレンスを検索できます。
