特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

lg_probeam_/ レッドドット 2020 受賞

LG ProBeam

ビジネスにイノベーションをもたらす設計

ディスプレイ

WUXGA（1920×1200）レーザー

6000ANSIルーメン

スマート

ワイヤレス接続

webOS

操作性

レンズシフト H ±20%、V ±50%

Zoon x 1.6

6,000 ANSI ルーメン

プレゼンテーション力を高める

6,000 ANSI ルーメン輝度の明るさが精度と鮮やかさをもたらします。

明るい会議室でも画像品質を落とすことなく、ビジネス会議の生産性を高めます。

スケーラブルで適応性の高いプロジェクター

あらゆる業種で使える

企業：効率性と生産性
企業：効率性と生産性

ビジネスミーティングや会議、コラボレーションに最適な設計の企業品質のプロジェクター。作業効率や生産性を高めます。

病院：正確な診察

精度の高いカラーによる読みやすさと DICOM により正確な医療診断を行うことができます。

教育：効果的な視聴覚クラス

視聴覚のシミュレーションを活用したり、自分のコンテンツを共有したりすることにより、すべての生徒がアクティブに参加できるデジタル学習空間が生まれます。

HDBaseT™ によって 1 本のケーブルで 5 つの信号を送信

 

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (医療データ通信の国際標準規格) : BF60PSTは、医療用デジタル画像および通信規格に準拠し、医療現場で使用される視覚表現に適した性能を提供します。

フレキシブルで簡単な設置

レンズシフト(H ±20%, V ±50%)と 1.6 倍ズーム機能により、場所を問わずに設置でき、画面のサイズをピッタリ合わせることができます。

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

Projector supporting vertical and horizontal lens shift

The Smallest 4K 6,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

最小の WUXGA 6,000 ANSI プロジェクター

満足のいくコンパクトサイズ

LG BF60PST は、16.7 リットルのコンパクトな本体に加えて、WUXGA (1920x1200)の高解像度と ６,000 ANSI ルーメン輝度の明るさを兼ね備えており、あらゆるビジネス空間に完璧にマッチします。

Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.

webOS + ミラーリング + Bluetooth

スマートワイヤレス接続

ワイヤレスミラーリング（Miracast®）とBluetoothペアリングで画面とサウンドを便利に共有できるスマートコミュニケーション。webOSでは、Wi-Fiネットワークでインターネットに接続し、リファレンスを検索できます。

光源交換なしで映画6,000本分

 

１日８時間の映画再生で、７年耐久する光源を使用しています。

長持ちする初期輝度

 

LG BF60PSTはランプ交換に高いコストをかけることなく、初期輝度を長時間維持し、減光率99％を実現しました。(*従来のランプは5,000時間を目安に交換)