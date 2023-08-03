About Cookies on This Site

品質

hero-quality

品質

LGは常に革新的で高品質な製品を生み出し、
それらのモジュールは同じ基準を維持し続けます。
LG PVモジュールの堅牢な設計は、高温あるいは低い照射環境でも高い効率を維持します。
市場平均よりも低い年間劣化率と長期保証は、LGの品質と消費者の信頼を確かなものにしています。

quality01

ソーラー業界トップクラスの電力生産

エネルギー出力と効率における業界最高レベルの高品質製品として、LG NeON®シリーズは単位面積当たりの電力生産の最大化を含む幅広い価値を提供しています。

quality02

最高性能保証

LGは業界トップレベルの製品性能を保証します。性能保証はLGの厳格な品質管理に対する努力を反映し、ソーラーモジュールを実環境においてより強固で安定したものにします。

LGがこれらを実現する方法

quality04

[1]生産におけるエクセレンス

LGのPVモジュールは自動化された生産ラインで作られ、最高の精度と品質を維持します

quality05

[2]世界初の社内認証検査施設

LGは世界初の社内ソーラー検査施設を運営しています。当施設は4つの主要な検査および認証機関により認定されています。

quality06

[3]世界認証基準を上回る信頼性検査システム

長期的な観点で安定した品質を保証するため、LGは世界認証基準を上回る信頼性検査システムを運用しています。特に近年、LGは熱衝撃検査、HAST（高度加速ストレス検査）といった、より厳しい基準に向けた新しい検査プログラムを採用してきました。

* HAST: 高度加速ストレス検査

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ

LG Solarに関するお問い合わせやカタログ請求などは
下記よりお問い合わせください。
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社 ソーラー窓口
Mail: jpn-solar@lge.com
LG Solar Japan : Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F 2-1-3, Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8301 Japan