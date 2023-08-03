We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
品質
LGは常に革新的で高品質な製品を生み出し、
それらのモジュールは同じ基準を維持し続けます。
LG PVモジュールの堅牢な設計は、高温あるいは低い照射環境でも高い効率を維持します。
市場平均よりも低い年間劣化率と長期保証は、LGの品質と消費者の信頼を確かなものにしています。