LGモニター用ACアダプター（19V、7.37A、140W、電源ケーブル付属なし、ブラック）

LGモニター用ACアダプター（19V、7.37A、140W、電源ケーブル付属なし、ブラック）

EAY65768902
15度の側面図
全体図
底面図
側面図
寸法図
主な機能

  • LG モニター純正アダプター

* 製品イメージと機能には広告表現が含まれており、実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。製品の外観、仕様などは製品改良のため事前の通知なしで変更となる場合があります。

*すべての製品イメージは写真であり、実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。製品の色はモニターの解像度、輝度設定、コンピューターの仕様によって異なる場合があります。

*製品の性能は使用環境によって異なる場合があります。また、製品の有無は店舗によって異なる場合があります。

サマリー

プリント

寸法

EAY65768902

全てのスペック

寸法と重量

  • 内径(mm)

    4.4

  • 長さ(m)

    1.5

  • 正味重量(g)

    540

  • 外径(mm)

    6.5

  • 製品寸法(幅×高さ×奥行き、mm)

    163 x 27 x 75

一般

  • カテゴリー

    アダプター

  • 入力電流(A)

    7.37

  • 入力電圧(V)

    19

  • 出力電力(W)

    140

  • 部品番号

    EAY65768902

レビュー

