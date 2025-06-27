Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
モニターエルゴアームスタンド（ホワイト）

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

モニターエルゴアームスタンド（ホワイト）

モニターエルゴアームスタンド（ホワイト）

AAN30067402
  • 正面図
  • 背面図
  • クローズアップ図1
  • クローズアップ図2
  • クローズアップ図3
  • クローズアップ図4
正面図
背面図
クローズアップ図1
クローズアップ図2
クローズアップ図3
クローズアップ図4

主な機能

  • LGモニター純正エルゴアームスタンド（ホワイト）
32SQ780S-W

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

取り付け位置

このアイテムの実際の取り付け位置は製品モデルによって異なる場合があります。

詳しい情報については、ご使用のモデルの製品マニュアルをご覧ください。

モニターアームスタンドがモニター背面の下部に設置されている

設置方法

詳しい情報については、ご使用のモデルの製品マニュアルをご覧ください。

Aタイプ
Aタイプ
ステップ1
ステップ2
ステップ3
Bタイプ
ステップ1
ステップ2
ステップ3
ステップ4
ステップ5
ステップ6
ステップ7
ステップ8

* 製品イメージと機能には広告表現が含まれており、実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。製品の外観、仕様などは製品改良のため事前の通知なしで変更となる場合があります。

*すべての製品イメージは写真であり、実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。製品の色はモニターの解像度、輝度設定、コンピューターの仕様によって異なる場合があります。

*製品の性能は使用環境によって異なる場合があります。また、製品の有無は店舗によって異なる場合があります。

サマリー

プリント

寸法

全てのスペック

寸法と重量

  • 重量[kg]

    3.5

対応機種

  • 32SQ780S-W

一般

  • ホワイト

  • 高さ調整

    130mm

  • ピボット

    左90º

  • スイベル

    左:280ﾟ/ 右:280ﾟ

  • 伸縮

    左右:180mm / 前後:180mm

  • 形式

    壁掛け：100×100mm

