テレビスタンド用ネジ

テレビスタンド用ネジ

FAB30016131
15 degree side view
top view
15 degree side view
top view

主な機能

  • テレビスタンド用ネジ
  • Type: D 4.0 L 20.0

* 商品画像および機能には広告表現が含まれる場合があり、実際の商品と異なることがあります。製品改良のため、外観・仕様等は予告なく変更される場合があります。

* 商品画像はすべて写真切り抜きであり、実際の商品と異なる場合があります。商品の色合いは、モニターの解像度・明るさ設定・コンピューターの仕様等により異なる場合があります。

* 製品の性能は使用環境により異なる場合があり、取り扱い店舗により在庫状況が異なる場合があります。

サマリー

プリント

寸法

fab30016131

全てのスペック

寸法と重量

  • 直径(cm)

    0.8

  • 長さ(cm)

    2

  • 正味重量(g)

    3

一般

  • カテゴリー

    その他

  • 部品番号

    FAB30016131

