视频中展示了洗衣机的外观。

更好的洗衣时间，更美好的生活

更好的洗衣时间，更美好的生活
图为促销产品。

买更多，省更多

买更多，省更多
图为洗衣机旁贴着 A 级节能标签。

高级能效产品

高级能效产品
图为一台黑色洗衣机。

一体式洗衣体验

一体式洗衣体验

与 LG 一起做出正确的选择

此图片连接了洗衣机搜索器

#洗衣搜索器

#洗衣搜索器
此图片连接了洗衣机购买指南

洗衣机购买指南

洗衣机购买指南

洗衣机和洗衣烘干机

图为一台洗衣机放在洗衣房内。

智能护理，织物保护效果提升18%

智能护理，织物保护效果提升18%
图中展示了 AIDD™ 功能。
AIDD™

智能护理，保护面料

图为水从洗衣机的 5 个方向流出。
TurboWash360˚™

39 分钟彻底清洗洁净

图为将洗衣液放入洗衣机中。
ezDispense™

一次加满，清洗35次

滚筒式烘干机

图为并排摆放的洗衣机和烘干机。

智能烘干机，万无一失

智能烘干机，万无一失
烘干机内 DUAL Inverter Heat Pum™ 的透视图片。
DUAL Inverter Heat Pum™

高效烘干的新标准

图中展示了蒸汽功能。
Steam™

减少 99.9% 的室内尘螨

图为自动清洁冷凝器。
自动清洁冷凝器

享受无忧维护

Styler 衣物护理机

This is an image showing the Instaview Fridge Freezers

每天享受蒸汽般的清新

每天享受蒸汽般的清新
图中展示了紫色上衣和蒸汽
Steam™

使用 TrueSteam 技术进行日常消毒

图中展示了 Moving Hanger™ 功能
Moving Hanger™

甩掉异味，让衣服焕然一新

图中展示了紫色上衣和蒸汽
裤子折痕轻松打理

快捷轻松的护理裤子

