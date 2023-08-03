更好的洗衣时间，更美好的生活

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
与 LG 一起做出正确的选择
洗衣机和洗衣烘干机
|AIDD™
智能护理，保护面料
|TurboWash360˚™
39 分钟彻底清洗洁净
|ezDispense™
一次加满，清洗35次
滚筒式烘干机
|DUAL Inverter Heat Pum™
高效烘干的新标准
|Steam™
减少 99.9% 的室内尘螨
|自动清洁冷凝器
享受无忧维护
Styler 衣物护理机
|Steam™
使用 TrueSteam 技术进行日常消毒
|Moving Hanger™
甩掉异味，让衣服焕然一新
|裤子折痕轻松打理