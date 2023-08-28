A Guide to Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Depending on the climate, conditioning systems that cool the home can account for 20 - 50% of the energy used, so it’s worth choosing an energy efficient unit. To do so, you’ll need to understand how air conditioners are rated based on their energy efficiency, and get to grips with some of the features and technologies that make some units more efficient than others. Luckily, we’ve put together a handy guide to help you out.
Energy Rating Labels on Air Conditioning Systems
Energy Rating Labels on Air Conditioning Systems
Energy efficient products not only consume less energy, they save you money in the long run and help protect the environment.
To help you choose energy efficient air conditioners, the energy label classifies the energy performance of a product type into five grades: Grade 1 energy label is among the most energy efficient in the market while Grade 5 is the least efficient.
How to Use Energy Labels
Follow the steps below to make sense of the Energy Labels on different air conditioners, so that you can choose a unit that’s most appropriate for your needs.
1: Work out the energy usage
The kWh (kilowatt hours) per year figures, which can be seen on the energy label, indicate how much electricity the air conditioner will use for heating and cooling. The lower the kWh, the cheaper it should be to run. Be aware that these figures should act as a reference only, since the actual consumption will vary depending on use.
2: Consider the size and placement of your Air Conditioners
It’s important to choose an air conditioner that’s the right size for your home when shopping around; you can find more information on this in our air conditioner buying guide. You’ll also need to consider where you’re installing the unit in your home: think about the orientation of windows and how well insulated a room is. Once you’ve thought about these things, you can more accurately compare the efficiency of different models on the market.
Ready to Buy an Energy Efficient Air Conditioner?
Discover our full range of Air Conditioners online, including split type, window type and heat pump air conditioners to heat and cool your home.