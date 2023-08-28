How to Pick an Energy Efficient Washing Machine

Even if you have a washing machine with a high energy and water efficiency rating, there are things you can do to make sure you use it as efficiently as possible. Here are a few ways to reduce the energy usage of your machine:



● Wash at cooler temperatures: lightly or even regularly soiled clothes can be washed at lower temperatures, so you should select a cold or eco wash cycle whenever possible. Hot washes should be reserved for heavily soiled garments, or to kill bacteria on things like towels, sheets and dishcloths.

● Consider your load size: wash heavier loads every few days, rather than light loads every day.

● Utilise the energy-saving features on your machine: today, washing machines come with all kinds of features that are designed to make them more efficient, so make sure you understand these and use them whenever you can. Select LG models come with TurboWash™360°, for example, which allows you to thoroughly clean your clothes in only 39 minutes, using less water in less time*. LG’s AIDD™ technology identifies the characteristics of the load, i.e. the weight and the fabric softness of the load, and selects the optimal washing motions based on load characteristics.



*Functions may vary by models.



