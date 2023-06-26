Ideal temperature settings for your Air Conditioner

Humidity can affect the ideal home temperature in several ways. High humidity can make a space feel warmer, while low humidity can make it feel cooler.

When the humidity is high, the air feels warmer and stickier, making it harder for the body to dissipate heat through sweating. At high humidity levels, choosing a lower temperature setting can help you feel more comfortable. On the other hand, when the humidity is low, the air feels drier and cooler, making it easier for the body to dissipate heat. At low humidity levels, it’s best to choose a higher temperature setting to feel comfortable.

Furthermore, high humidity can cause mold growth, leading to health problems such as allergies and asthma. High humidity can also cause damage to wood furniture, electronics, and other household items. Controlling your home’s humidity keeps you comfortable and healthy and protects your belongings from damage.