TV Buying Guide

TVs that have integrated web connectivity, or Smart TVs, are fairly common today. Offering direct access to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Smart TVs allow you to enjoy the latest entertainment from the comfort of your own home.



You’ll notice that selected LG models come with AI-powered technology to enhance these existing smart features – and offer some new ones too.



● ThinQ AI & WebOS: ThinQ AI allows you to command and control your TV using your voice – so you’ll never need to worry about losing the remote again! ThinQ also uses AI technology to create personalised entertainment recommendations based on your viewing habits.

● AI Processing: Selected LG TVs, like the LG QNED80 4K Smart TV, are powered by an AI Processor. Supporting features including AI Picture Pro enhance the contrast and resolution of images, providing crisper visuals. Other TVs come with a scene analysis feature, which recognises the content on-screen and splits this into one of four scene types (scenery, night, city and other), before processing the image to improve its quality. If an image is categorised as ‘scenery,’ for example, this feature will enhance edges and texture, whilst the ‘city’ setting will sharpen any footage of buildings; if the category is ‘night,’ differences in shade will become more visible.