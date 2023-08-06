TV Size Guide: What Size TV Do I Need?

When it comes to choosing the right size TV for a room, viewing distance should be a key consideration. Generally speaking, the larger the TV, the further you should sit from it – or, to put it another way, the bigger the viewing distance.



If you get a TV that’s too big for a particular space, you won’t be able to take everything in. Conversely, if you choose something that’s too small for a room, you won’t have an immersive viewing experience.



The SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers) recommends that you sit at a distance where the screen fills 30° of your field of vision. This means that your viewing distance should be 1.2-1.6 times the screen’s diagonal measurement. For example, if you have a 75” TV, the minimum viewing distance would be 90” (or 2.28 metres).



We have used this SMPTE recommendation to calculate the recommended viewing distance for different screen sizes, as shown in the table below: