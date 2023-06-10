Understanding Vacuum Suction Power

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the quest for a clean and dust-free home, a powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner is an essential tool. But how can you navigate the vast array of options and find the perfect vacuum cleaner tailored to your needs? This article will explain the various suction power units, help you understand the key factors to consider when selecting a vacuum, and recommend LG products that are perfect for your home’s needs.
What are suction units?
Watts
Air pressure
These suction units provide valuable insights into the performance and cleaning capabilities of vacuum cleaners, allowing consumers to make informed decisions when selecting the most suitable option for their cleaning needs. When choosing a vacuum cleaner based on value, we recommend a model with a suction power of 1600 Pa or higher and power consumption of 120W or above.
Factors to consider when choosing your vacuum
When selecting a household vacuum, it is recommended to consider a combination of factors, rather than relying solely on suction unit ratings. Many vacuums on the market are similar in terms of airflow efficiency and suction power, so considering other elements will ensure that you choose a vacuum cleaner that best meets your specific requirements.
Suction head design
Dust bag or dust bin?
Dust collection areas are designed to contain the dirt, dust, debris, and other particles that are suctioned into the vacuum cleaner, preventing them from scattering back into the areas being cleaned or being released back into the air. Modern vacuums use an internal dust bag or dust bin for this purpose.
Dust bags can become clogged more easily, restricting airflow through the vacuum cleaner and leading to a decrease in suction as the vacuum struggles to draw in air and debris effectively. However, high-quality dust bags are designed to maintain suction power even as they fill up. They can prevent clogging of the vacuum's filters, ensuring optimal airflow and sustained suction over extended periods.
Dust bin vacuums may experience a slight reduction in suction power as the bin fills up. It’s important to empty the dust bin regularly to maintain your vacuum’s performance. Dust bins are also more environmentally friendly, as you are not throwing anything extra away when emptying the vacuum. This means additional cost savings over time, as you will not need to regularly re-purchase disposable dust bags. Some dust bins are washable, allowing for thorough cleaning, and can have transparent or semi-transparent designs, enabling you to monitor the accumulated debris inside, preventing overfilling.
Dust collection technology
Cyclone-separated dust collection uses cyclonic action to separate dirt and debris from the air. The vortex-like airflow within the vacuum causes larger and heavier particles to be thrown outward and collected in a separate chamber or bin while the cleaner air continues through the vacuum's filtration system. This helps to prevent the filters from clogging and maintains suction power. By separating debris from the airflow before it reaches the filters, cyclone-separated dust collection systems can extend the life of the filters and reduce maintenance requirements.
Major advantages of LG vacuum cleaners
LG’s unique dust collection technology
LG’s self-emptying system
Designed to improve the vacuum-emptying portion of cleaning, LG created the LG Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower™. When docked, compatible LG vacuums are automatically emptied into the tower’s larger dust container, relieving you from the need to manually empty your vacuum after use. The tower comes with a 3-step filtration system, hygienically locking away dirt and filtering out particles to protect you from breathing in any dust or pet hair that could be released into the air during the emptying process of other vacuum cleaners. With built-in space to store vacuum accessories, enjoy a streamlined cleaning routine and only replace the dustbag in the tower approximately every 3 months! The dustbag replacement schedule may vary depending on the actual usage environment.
LG’s multi-surface vacuum head
LG has designed vacuum products that combine ease of use with impressive performance. The LG Vacuum Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle was designed for use on different surface, like carpets, tiles, and hard floors, saving you time that you would have had to spend switching out single-purpose heads when using other vacuum models.1
Unique filtration system
Easy and smart maintenance
Maintenance of your LG vacuum has been optimized to make it as easy as possible. Many models are compatible with the LG ThinQ™ application, and you will receive notifications from this app prompting you about the status of your filter and the current battery charge of your device, as well as the ability to run diagnostics and check your cleaning history. Important maintenance information is always on hand in one smart and functional application.2
To learn more about LG cordless vacuum cleaners, check out our vacuum cleaners series to help you easily keep your home clean.
1. Accessories offered and compatibility vary depending on the model and region of purchase. Accessories available are sold separately at LG.com. LG All-in-One Tower is sold separately at LG.com.
2. Compatible smartphone required with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 14.0 or later required for LG ThinQ™ app. Mobile and Home Wi-Fi Data connection required.