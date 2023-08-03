Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram / LG Ultra PC

最大20,000円 キャッシュバック！

購入対象期間：9/16（金）～11/13（日）

応募期間：9/22（木）～11/30（水）

LG gram / LG Ultra PC
LG gram / LG Ultra PC
秋のキャッシュバックキャンペーン
〈LG PC 2022年 新モデルをご購入&LG公式サイトで会員登録〉で
キャッシュバック

LG gramまたはLG Ultra PCの2022年 新モデル（対象製品）をLG指定販売店で購入
LG 公式サイト〈LG.com〉の会員登録アンケートに回答

10,000円キャッシュバック 10,000円キャッシュバック
応募方法の詳細

プラス

〈Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会＆SNS投稿かレビュー投稿〉で
キャッシュバック

LG gram公式コミュニティ〈Hustle Hub by LG gram〉に入会「＃LGgram、＃LGUltraPC、＃HustleHubを
付けてSNSに投稿」または「製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿」▶︎専用応募フォームから応募する

10,000円キャッシュバック 10,000円キャッシュバック
応募方法の詳細
セブン銀行のATM受取がカンタン！便利！安心！ セブン銀行のATM受取がカンタン！便利！安心！

対象製品（LG PC 2022新モデル）

LG gram
  • 17Z90Qシリーズ
  • 16Z90Qシリーズ
  • 14Z90Qシリーズ
LG gramの製品ページへ
LG Ultra PC
  • 16U70Qシリーズ
  • 14U70Qシリーズ
LG Ultra PCの製品ページへ
  • ※日本モデルのみ対象となります。お買い上げいただいた製品が日本語キーボード（日本モデル）かご確認ください。
  • ※LG指定販売店でのご購入が必須となります。
LG指定販売店を表示

LG PC 2022新モデル発売記念キャンペーン
対象商品のご購入はコチラ

下記のLG指定販売店で購入した
製品も対象です。

  • アプライド（実店舗）
  • アプライドPayPayモール店（ネットショップ）
  • アプライド楽天市場店（ネットショップ）
  • ECカレント（ネットショップ）
  • e-best（ネットショップ）
  • エディオン（実店舗）
  • ケーズデンキ（実店舗）
  • ケーズデンキオンラインショップ（ネットショップ）
  • コジマ（実店舗）
  • コジマPayPayモール店（ネットショップ）
  • コジマ楽天市場店（ネットショップ）
  • コジマdショッピング店（ネットショップ）
  • コジマauPAYマーケット店（ネットショップ）
  • コジマAMAZON店（ネットショップ）
  • サンエー（実店舗）
  • 上新電機 Joshin（実店舗・ネットショップ）
  • Joshin モール他サイト（ネットショップ）
  • ソフマップ（実店舗）
  • Sofmap Digital Collection（ネットショップ）
  • ソフマップPayPayモール店（ネットショップ）
  • ツクモ（実店舗）
  • 特価COM（ネットショップ）
  • ビックカメラ（実店舗）
  • ビックAMAZON店（ネットショップ）
  • ビックカメラ JRE モール店（ネットショップ）
  • 楽天ビック（ネットショップ）
  • 100満ボルト（実店舗）
  • ヤマダ電機（実店舗）
  • ヨドバシカメラ（実店舗）
  • 楽天エディオン（ネットショップ）

キャンペーン応募方法

キャンペーン応募方法

  • STEP 1

  • LG指定販売店で対象製品を購入

    ※日本モデルのみ対象となります。

    ※LG指定販売店については、キャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。

  • LG指定販売店で対象製品を購入

  • STEP 2

  • LG Electronics Japan公式サイトで会員登録

    ※LG 公式サイトの会員登録は必須条件です。

    ※応募時にLG 公式サイトにログイン後の画面のスクリーンショットの添付が必要となります。

  • LG Electronics Japan公式サイトで会員登録

  • STEP 3

  • メールアドレス送信フォームより
    お客様のメールアドレスを送信してください

  • メールアドレスを送信

  • STEP 4

  • キャンペーン事務局より、応募フォームURLが
    届きますので、手順に従いご応募ください

    ※製品のシリアルナンバーの記入、購入証明書類（レシートなど）の添付が必要となります。

  • 手順に従いご応募

  • STEP 5

  • 後日、現金受取情報を送信しますので、セブン銀行ATMで
    キャッシュバック分の現金を受け取りください

    ※ご応募から現金受取情報の送付まで最大2ヵ月程度かかる場合がありますので、ご了承ください。

  • セブン銀行ATM

〈キャッシュバック分の現金〉
受け取り方法

  • STEP 1
  • キャンペーンに
    ご応募
  • キャンペーンにご応募

  • ❶LG指定販売店で対象製品を購入
    ❷LG 公式サイトの会員登録
    上記の応募条件を満たした上で
    専用応募フォームのアンケートに
    回答してご応募ください

  • STEP 2
  • 現金受取情報を
    送付
  • 現金受取情報を送付

  • ご応募の確認が取れた方には
    ご応募から2ヶ月以内に
    ご登録いただいたメールアドレス宛に
    受取情報を送信いたします ※「＠7ps-info.jp」よりメールが届きます 回答してご応募ください

  • STEP 3
  • セブン銀行ATMにて
    現金受取
  • セブン銀行ATMにて現金受取

  • お近くのセブン銀行ATMで
    受取情報を入力し、現金を受取ください

    受け取り方法へ
  • ※生年月日8桁（西暦4桁+月2桁+日２桁）がお客様番号となります。
  • ※1980年1月1日生まれの場合、「19800101」がお客様番号になります。
  • ※提携先コード・確認番号はnotice@7ps-info.jpよりメールで届いた情報となります。

〈LG Electronics Japan公式サイト〉会員登録方法 〈LG Electronics Japan公式サイト〉会員登録方法

キャンペーン応募方法

キャンペーン応募方法

  • STEP 1

  • LG gram公式コミュニティ
    Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会

    ※応募時にHustle Hub by LG gramに参加した画面のスクリーンショットの添付が必要となります。

    ※LG Ultra PCを購入のお客様も参加できます。

  • Hustle Hub by LG gram Webサイトへ

  • STEP 2

  • 「＃LGgram、#LGUltraPC、#HustleHubを付けてSNSに投稿」または「製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿」

    ※応募時にSNS（SNSはTwitter / Instagram / facebook いずれかとさせていただきます。）投稿したページの画面のスクリーンショットまたは、製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿をした画面のスクリーンショットの添付が必要となります。

  • ＃LGgram、#LGUltraPC、#HustleHubを付けてSNSに投稿

  • STEP 3

  • 専用サイトの応募フォームよりご応募ください

    ※製品のシリアルナンバーの記入が必要となります。

  • 専用サイトの応募フォームよりご応募

  • STEP 4

  • 後日、現金受取情報を送信しますので、セブン銀行ATMで
    キャッシュバック分の現金を受け取りください

    ※ご応募から現金受取情報の送付まで最大2ヵ月程度かかる場合がありますので、ご了承ください。

  • セブン銀行ATM

〈キャッシュバック分の現金〉
受け取り方法

  • STEP 1
  • キャンペーンに
    ご応募
  • キャンペーンにご応募

  • ❶Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会
    ❷購入した製品のレビューを投稿または
    ＃LGgram、#LGUltraPC、#HustleHubを
    付けてSNSに投稿する応募条件を満たした上で
    専用応募フォームよりご応募ください

  • STEP 2
  • 現金受取情報を
    送付
  • 現金受取情報を送付

  • ご応募の確認が取れた方には
    ご応募から2ヶ月以内に
    ご登録いただいたメールアドレス宛に
    受取情報を送信いたします ※「＠7ps-info.jp」よりメールが届きます 回答してご応募ください

  • STEP 3
  • セブン銀行ATMにて
    現金受取
  • セブン銀行ATMにて現金受取

  • お近くのセブン銀行ATMで
    受取情報を入力し、現金を受取ください

    受け取り方法へ
  • ※生年月日8桁（西暦4桁+月2桁+日２桁）がお客様番号となります。
  • ※1980年1月1日生まれの場合、「19800101」がお客様番号になります。
  • ※提携先コード・確認番号はnotice@7ps-info.jpよりメールで届いた情報となります。

※〈Hustle Hub by LG gramのアカウント登録＆レビュー投稿〉キャッシュバックは、
〈LG gram 2022新モデルご購入＆LG公式サイトに会員登録〉キャッシュバックに応募し、条件を満たした方が対象となります。

〈Hustle Hub by LG gram〉のアカウント登録方法 〈Hustle Hub by LG gram〉のアカウント登録方法

LG gram公式コミュニティ
「Hustle Hub by LG gram」では
Hustle Kitキャンペーン！を実施中！

さらに

  • Tシャツ
    • Tシャツ&ラップトップポーチプレゼント！
    • 応募期間 2022.3.22（火）～ 2022.12.31（土）の23:59まで
  • ラップトップポーチ もれなくもらえる
「Hustle Kitキャンペーン」に応募する

応募規約

●LG Electronics Japan株式会社（以下「当社」といいます）が主催する『LG gram 2022 新モデル秋のキャッシュバック』キャンペーン（以下「本キャンペーン」といいます）にご応募の方は、以下をよくお読みいただき、同意の上ご応募ください。本キャンペーンにご応募された場合には、本規約に同意いただいたものとさせていただきます。

【購入期間】

2022年9月16日（金）～2022年11月13日（日） 23：59まで

【応募期間】

2022年9月22日（木）～2022年11月30日（水） 23：59まで
※いかなる理由でも、応募期間内にご応募いただけない場合は対象外となります。

【賞品】

〈LG PC 2022 新モデルをご購入 & LG 公式サイトで会員登録〉
10,000円キャッシュバック

〈Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会＆「＃LGgram、#LGUltraPC、#HustleHubを付けてSNSに投稿」または「製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿」〉
10,000円キャッシュバック

※最大20,000円のキャッシュバックとなります。
※賞品は予告なく変更となる場合がございます。予めご了承ください。
※〈Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会＆「＃LGgram、#LGUltraPC、#HustleHubを付けてSNSに投稿」または「製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿」〉への応募には〈LG PC 2022 新モデルをご購入 & LG 公式サイトで会員登録〉の応募が必須となります。

【対象製品】

●LG gram
17Z90Qシリーズ/16Z90Qシリーズ/14Z90シリーズ

●LG Ultra PC
16U70Qシリーズ/14U70Qシリーズ

さらに詳しく見る

【応募方法】

応募期間内に対象製品をご購入し、LG公式サイト〈LG.com〉の会員登録をしていただき、専用登録フォームからご応募ください。
さらに、10,000円キャッシュバックへのご応募はLG gram公式コミュニティ〈Hustle Hub by LG gram〉に入会、指定のハッシュタグをつけてSNS投稿、またはLG.comまたは製品を購入したＥＣサイトにレビュー投稿の上、専用サイトからご応募ください。
ご応募の際は下記の画像が必要となります。
・購入された際の購入証明書類（レシートなど）画像
・LG 公式サイトにログイン後の画面のスクリーンショットの画像
・LG gram 公式コミュニティ「Hustle Hub by LG gram」のグループに参加していることがわかる画像（参加後の画面のスクリーンショット）
・応募時にLG.comか製品を購入したECサイトにレビュー投稿した画面のスクリーンショットまたはSNS投稿したページの投稿画面のスクリーンショット画像（SNSはTwitter / Instagram / facebook いずれかとさせていただきます。）
※日本モデルのみ対象となります。
※画像ファイル容量は5MB以下で保存してください。
※入荷待ちの方は、予約票または仮伝票等の入荷待ち状況がわかる書類や画面の画像をアップロードしてください。

【キャッシュバック方法】

  • ・現金はセブン・ペイメントサービスから送金いたします。
  • ・現金の受取りは、国内のセブン銀行ATMのみとなります。
  • ・応募内容に不備が無い場合は後日、ご登録いただいたメールアドレス宛にセブン・ペイメントサービス「notice@7ps-info.jp」より現金受取情報が届きます。
  • ・ご登録のメールアドレスに現金の受取りに必要な情報が送信されますので、「@7ps-info.jp」のドメインからのメールを受信できるように設定をお願いいたします。
  • ・迷惑メールの設定をされている場合は、ドメイン「@7ps-info.jp」指定受信設定をお願いいたします。
  • ・メールの再送はいたしかねますので、現金を受取られるまで大切に保管してください。
  • ・セブン・ペイメントサービスの「ATM受取」での現金受取りには「期限」がございます。受取期限は案内通知が届いてから14日以内（メール受取日を含む）になります。期限を超えての受取りはできませんので、必ず受取期限内での受取りをお願い致します。
    受取期限を超えた場合は、現金受取りの権利を放棄するものとします。

＜セブン銀行ATM受取の設置場所はこちら＞
http://pkg.navitime.co.jp/sevenbank/

＜ATM操作方法 受取に必要な情報はこちら＞
https://www.7ps.jp/lp-receive/
コールセンター 0120‐588-789（年中無休）

【注意事項】

  • ●本キャンペーンは、実際に製品を所有および利用される為に購入されたお客様限定のキャンペーンです。ご応募は、ご購入いただいた本人様限りとさせていただきます。応募する権利の第三者への譲渡はできません。
  • ●本キャンペーンへのご応募は、1対象製品あたり1回のみ有効となります。
  • ●本キャンペーンへのご応募は、応募期間内に製品がお手元に納品されている方が対象となります。
  • ●入荷待ちでご応募いただいた場合、製品がお手元に納品されましたらシリアルナンバーを事務局へご連絡いただき、確認後、現金受取情報の送付となります。さらに10,000円キャッシュバックへの応募につきましては、LG.comか製品を購入したECサイトにレビュー投稿した画面のスクリーンショットまたはSNS投稿したページの投稿画面のスクリーンショット画像も必要となります。
  • ●ご応募は、日本国内のLG指定販売店にて本キャンペーン購入期間中に対象製品をご購入された場合のみ対象となります。
    ※指定販売店一覧についてはキャンペーンサイトよりご確認ください。
  • ●ネットオークションやフリマアプリなどの個人売買、譲渡品や中古品、海外サイトで購入した輸入品ならびに並行輸入品は対象外となります。
  • ●法人購入によるご応募は対象外となります。購入時の領収書が法人名義宛で発行されている場合は、法人購入とみなして対象外となります。
  • ●レシートまたは領収書は、店舗名、購入日時、対象製品名がはっきりと分かるように撮影してください。
    ※レシートまたは領収書が長い場合は、該当部分以外を折り曲げてください。
    ※レシートまたは領収書にクレジットカード番号が記載されている場合、該当部分を塗りつぶしてください。
  • ●下記のようなレシートまたは領収書でのご応募は無効となります。
    ・途中で切れている(完全ではない状態)
    ・記載内容が確認できない
    ・ピンボケまたはブレ等で記載内容が確認できない
    ・「店舗名、購入日時、対象製品名」の必要事項が記載されていない
  • ●クレジットカードの控え、請求書、荷物伝票ではご応募いただけません。
  • ●登録フォームの推奨環境は下記となります。
    推奨OS：Windows 8.1/10/11
    ブラウザ：
    Microsoft Edge最新版
    Mozilla FireFox最新版
    Google Chrome最新版
  • 〈Macintoshをお使いの場合〉
    推奨OS：Mac OS X
    ブラウザ：
    Safari最新版
  • 〈スマートフォンをお使いの場合〉
    推奨OS：iOS最新版
    ブラウザ：Safari最新版
    推奨OS：Android最新版
    ブラウザ：Google Chrome最新版
  • ●応募内容について事務局より連絡する場合がございます。下記2つのメールアドレスは受信できるよう設定をお願いいたします。
    ・info@lgpc2022autumn-cp.com
    ・lgpc_cashback@lgpc.cp-form.jp（送信専用メールアドレス）
  • ●現金受取情報送付までに、ご応募から最大2カ月程度かかる場合がございます。なお、やむを得ない事情により送付に遅れが生じる場合がございます。予めご了承ください。
  • ●現金受取情報送付まで、ご応募いただきました購入証明書類（レシート等の書類）および画像はお手元に保管してください。
  • ●キャッシュバック対応は、日本国内に限らせていただきます。

応募が無効になる例

  • ・ご購入日が2022年9月16日（金）～2022年11月13日（日）以外の場合
  • ・ご応募日が2022年9月22日（木）～2022年11月30日（水）以外の場合
  • ・日本国内のLG指定販売店以外で購入されたレシートでのご応募
  • ・必要事項の入力漏れ、対象製品以外でのご応募
  • ・同一レシートで複数回のご応募
  • ・お申し込みいただいた情報に「偽名」や「応募者以外の情報」であることが判明した場合
  • ・入力内容に不備がある場合
  • ・販売店等によるご応募および購入者以外からの代行のご応募
  • ・法人のお客様のご応募
  • ・転売目的と思われる方のご応募（転売が確認された場合、同一のお客様のご応募を全て無効とさせていただきます）
    ※その他、誤った情報が登録された場合、不正な申し込みが確認された場合、そのご応募はお客様に連絡することなく無効とさせていただきます。
    ※不正な申し込みをされたことが判明した場合には、しかるべき措置をとらせていただく場合がございます。

【免責事項】

  • ●当社は、応募者が以下のような不当な行為を行ったと判断した場合、何ら通知することなく、当該応募者によるご応募を無効にすることができ、これについて一切の責を負いません。また、応募者が以下のような不当行為を行った結果、当社に損害が生じた場合には、当該応募者は損害の一切を賠償する義務を負うものとします。
    (1) 法令違反、犯罪行為、公序良俗に反する行為を行った場合
    (2) 当社ならびに本キャンペーンの運営を妨げ、信頼を毀損するような行為を行った場合
    (3) 特定のキャラクターやタレントの権利に抵触する恐れのある行為を行った場合
    (4) 個人、企業、団体等を中傷したり、プライバシーを侵害したりする行為を行った場合
    (5) 他人の著作権、肖像権に抵触する行為を行った場合
    (6) 上記の他、当社および本キャンペーン事務局が不適切と判断する行為を行った場合
  • ●キャンペーンについての内容を含む、応募者のSNS上およびショッピングサイトでの発言内容や、それに関わるトラブルに関しては、当社では責任を負いません。また、キャンペーンのご応募にあたり、第三者との間に権利（著作権・商標権等の知的財産権、肖像権他、関連する権利一切を指します）侵害等の問題（紛争やその紛争の処理等）が生じた場合には、応募者ご自身がその責任にて当該紛争等を解決するものとし、当社では責任を負いません。万一、当社と第三者の間に紛争が起きた場合、発生する費用を請求させていただきます。
  • ●当社は、当サイトに関して当社が定める個人情報保護方針に従ったにもかかわらず応募者に発生した損害について、当社に故意または重大な過失がない限り一切の責を負いません。
  • ●当社は、本キャンペーンに関連して応募者に発生した損害について、当社に故意または重大な過失がない限り一切の責を負いません。
  • ●未成年者が本キャンペーンにご応募する場合、当サイトの内容が適切かどうかは、その親権者の責任において判断するものとし、当社は一切の責を負いません。
  • ●インターネット接続料および通信料はご応募者のご負担となります。
  • ●当サイトの内容については細心の注意を払っておりますが、妥当性や正確性およびウイルス感染等の危険性がないことを保証するものではなく、当サイトを利用すること（下記を含む）で起こった損害について一切の責任を負いません。
    (1) 当サイトの使用に関して、ソフトウェア、ハードウェア上の事故やトラブル等が生じた場合
    (2) 当サイトの使用に関して、応募者と第三者の間におけるトラブル等が生じた場合
    (3) 当サイトが、第三者による妨害や情報改変などによりサービスが中断もしくは遅延し、当サイトに欠陥が生じた場合
    (4) 当サイトの推奨する環境以外から当サイトに接続した為に情報が完全に取得できない場合
    (5) 当社に故意または、過失なくして当社が提供する情報が誤送信されるか、もしくは欠陥があった場合
  • ●当社は、下記に掲げる事情等の発生により、本キャンペーンを事前に告知することなく中断･中止することがあります｡また、中断･中止による損害について、当社は一切の責を負いません｡
    (1) 自然災害や停電などにより本キャンペーンが運営困難となった場合
    (2) 戦争、動乱、暴動、事件などにより、本キャンペーンが運営困難となった場合
    (3) その他、当社が運営上または技術上、本キャンペーンを中止することが相応と判断した場合

【その他】

  • ●本キャンペーンの対象となっているかなど、応募状況に関するお問い合わせにはお答えいたしかねます。
  • ●製品写真および画像はイメージです。
  • ●記載されている会社名・製品名は各社の商標または登録商標です。
  • ●なお、本キャンペーンは予告なく終了になる場合があります。
  • ●本規約は日本法を準拠法とし、これに従い解釈されるものとします。また、本キャンペーンに関連して生じた紛争は、東京地方裁判所を第一審の専属的合意管轄裁判所とします。
  • ●本キャンペーンの主催はLG Electronics Japan株式会社です。
  • ●ご応募いただいたお客様の情報は、当社が実施するキャンペーンの運営を目的として、当社委託先に提供させていただくことがございます。
  • また、マーケティング目的としてお客様の情報（個人情報保護法上の「個人情報」に該当する情報を除く）を使用させていただく場合がございます。詳しくは当社のプライバシーポリシーをご覧ください。
  • ●本規約は、下記のいずれかに該当する場合、応募者の事前の承諾を得ることなく、その内容を変更（本規約に新たな内容を追加することを含む）されることがあります。
    (1) 本規約の変更が、応募者の一般の利益に適合するとき
    (2) 本規約の変更が、本キャンペーンの目的に反せず、かつ、変更の必要性、変更後の内容の相当性その他の変更に係る事情に照らして合理的なものであるとき
  • ※本キャンペーンへご応募することにより、応募者は以上の規約に同意いただいたものとさせていただきます。
  • ※本規約は、2022年9月16日（金）から適用いたします。
キャンペーンに関するお問い合わせ先

LG gram 2022 新モデル
秋のキャッシュバックキャンペーン事務局

メールアドレス：
info@lgpc2022autumn-cp.com
開設期間：
2022年9月16日（金）～ 2022年12月31日（土）
受付時間：
平日10：00～17：00※土・日・祝日を除く

※お問い合わせへのご返答は、お日にちを要する場合がございますので、予めご了承ください。