- 〈LG PC 2022年 新モデルをご購入&LG公式サイトで会員登録〉で
キャッシュバック
-
LG gramまたはLG Ultra PCの2022年 新モデル（対象製品）をLG指定販売店で購入
＋LG 公式サイト〈LG.com〉の会員登録＋アンケートに回答
※画像はイメージです。
- 〈Hustle Hub by LG gramに入会＆SNS投稿かレビュー投稿〉で
キャッシュバック
-
LG gram公式コミュニティ〈Hustle Hub by LG gram〉に入会＋「＃LGgram、＃LGUltraPC、＃HustleHubを
付けてSNSに投稿」または「製品を購入したECサイトかLG.comにレビューを投稿」▶︎専用応募フォームから応募する