Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Document

【超簡単解説！】 液晶テレビと 有機ELテレビの違いとは

SCROLL

最近では、種類も用途も多様化しているテレビ。
調べると、わかりにくい解説が多く、選び方が分からない！
そんなお悩みに応えるべく、「液晶テレビ」と「有機ELテレビ」の違いを分かりやすく解説します。

液晶テレビ vs 有機ELテレビ 違い

一番の違いは、「黒の再現力」です。
以下のビデオをご覧ください

液晶テレビ 有機ELテレビ
黒の再現力
黒の再現力 「黒に近い色」 「完全な黒」
薄さ
薄さ 標準（約5～7㎝） 薄型（約4㎜）
平均価格 (55インチ・4Kテレビの場合)
平均価格 (55インチ・4Kテレビの場合) 13万円前後 18万円前後
消費電力
消費電力
目の疲れにくさ
目の疲れにくさ 〇眼精疲労軽減モード搭載 ◎ブルーライト発生量軽減
早い動きの滑らかさ
早い動きの滑らかさ 〇残像あり ◎残像なし

液晶テレビとは？

三色（赤/緑/青）のカラーフィルターの後ろから、ライトを当て、シャッターの開閉で、色・濃さを表現。シャッターを閉じても光が漏れてぼんやりと明るくなり「完全な黒」の実現が難しい。

液晶テレビ

有機ELテレビとは？

バックライトを使用せず、自発光素子を用いたテレビです。映像の黒い部分は、完全に消灯します。

有機ELテレビ

有機ELテレビの特長は、以下の通りです。

液晶テレビでは、限界があった
完全な黒」を表現出来る
自発光素子が高速で光のオン・オフを
切り替えるため、残像が残らない
バックライトがないため、
テレビ自体もスリムなデザイン
ブルーライトが、液晶テレビより少ないため、
目にやさしい

LGの有機ELテレビは、グローバル認証機関テュフ・ラインランドの定める、ちらつき低減、反射低減、低ブルーライトの基準を満たした「アイコンフォートディスプレイ」認証を取得しています。※LG OLED77インチパネルに基づいた測定結果

活用場面による違い

ドラマや映画の視聴

動きが早く、カラフルな映像の場合には、黒の表現に長けた有機ELテレビが向いています。

詳しくはこちら

ニュースやバラエティなどの視聴

スタジオ内の番組などは、動きが少なく、深みのある黒を表示するシーンが少ないです。液晶テレビで十分です。

ゲームで利用する場合

PSやPVPなど、「対応の早さ」が大事なゲームをする方は、有機ELテレビがお勧めです。

詳しくはこちら

費用

テレビ購入費用

液晶テレビと有機ELテレビでは、どちらが高いでしょうか？

例として、55インチ・4Kテレビの
相場を比較します。

液晶テレビ：10万円～27万円、
13万円前後が多い
有機ELテレビ：12万円～39万円、
18万円前後が多い

※第三者機関のデータをもとに自主調査を実施 2021年 5月 時点

塵も積もれば…
気になる消費電力とは！

最新のテクノロジーにより、液晶テレビの方が、消費電力は低いです。

有機ELテレビを買うなら、
世界で信頼を得ているLGを選びたい

テレビの進化は、世界規模で起きています。
テレビの世界基準を作っているLGだからこそ、
最先端の映像体験を楽しむことができます。

有機ELテレビ　
9年連続世界No.1ブランド

テレビ用の大型有機ELパネルを量産し、世界に供給。
有機ELテレビの出荷台数
9年連続世界シェアNo.1を誇ります。

World's No.1 OLED TV Brand for 8 Consecutive Years

※この評価は有機EL テレビ出荷台数に関しての内容です。Omdia・TV Sets (Emerging Technologies)　
Market Tracker 調べ（2013 年～ 2021 年）に依拠しております。

LGのテレビに込められたその技術経験、そしてデザインは、世界的に名誉ある賞を獲得しています。

9年連続受賞9年連続受賞

※エンジニアや産業デザイナーなどの専門家から評価を獲得した、革新的なコンシューマー向け家電製品に贈られる名誉ある賞です。

後悔しないテレビの選び方を知りたい方へ

テレビを選ぶのは大変です。
LGが作った「テレビの選び方」を、ぜひご覧ください。

VIEW DETAIL

いかかでしたでしょうか？
皆様のお役に立てたら、幸いです。Life's good!

その他のおすすめ記事