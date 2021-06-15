Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
~テレビ購入をお考えの方へ~ 後悔しないテレビの選び方

SCROLL

今は、外出が難しい時代です。おうち時間をいかに楽しく過ごすか、模索している方も多いのではないでしょうか？
あなたにぴったりのテレビがあれば、ご自宅での楽しみ方も変わります。
しかし、テレビの機能・画質・性能とラインナップはさまざまで、どれを選べば良いのか迷ってしまいがちです。
本記事がすこしでも皆様のお役に立てば幸いです。

テレビで何を楽しむのか、
用途を考えてみましょう

大別して、2種類のタイプがありますので、
用途によって選びましょう

  • バラエティ番組やニュース番組など
    液晶テレビ
  • ドラマ、映画やコンサートなど
    有機ELテレビ
有機ELテレビと液晶テレビの違いはこちら

操作性

テレビ局が流す番組だけをテレビで見る時代は終わりました。PC・スマホ・タブレット・テレビは、シームレスな関係となり、VOD、動画サイト、ゲームをテレビで視聴する方が増えています。テレビで検索をしたり、Webページを閲覧したりすることも普通です。

リモコンの重要性

テレビは毎日使うものだからこそ、細かい操作性が重要ですが、膨大なコンテンツの中から自分の見たい作品を選ぶときに、何回も何回もボタンを押して選択するのはとても大変です。LGのマジックリモコンなら、マウスのようにポインタで選択が可能なので、自分の見たいコンテンツに辿りつけない苦労から解放されるでしょう。

このように、テレビはホームエンターテインメントとしてマルチコンテンツ化しています。リモコンの操作性についても進化&多様化が求められている時代だからこそ、テレビそのものの性能に加えて、使いやすさの観点からもテレビ選びをしてみてはいかがでしょうか。

見たい映像をすぐ検索見たい映像をすぐ検索

いかかでしたでしょうか。
皆様のお役に立てたら、幸いです。Life's good!

