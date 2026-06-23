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15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram

15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram

15Z960-G
Front view of 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
Front view of 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G
LG 15.6インチでわずか980gのノートPC　LG gram, 15Z960-G

主な機能

  • VGP2017
プリント

全てのスペック

基本仕様

  • JANコード

    ホワイト 49-89027-010857 / ニューゴールド 49-89027-011458

  • オペレーティングシステム

    Windows 10 Home 64bit

  • カラー

    ホワイト / ニューゴールド

  • 外形寸法(幅×奥行×高さ)(mm)

    357.6×228.4×16.8

  • 重量

    約980g

CPU

  • プロセッサー

    インテル® Core™ i5-6200U プロセッサー

  • 動作周波数

    2.3GHz (インテル® ターボ・ブースト・テクノロジー適用時最大2.8GHz)

  • キャッシュメモリ

    インテル® スマート・キャッシュ 3MB

メモリ

  • 容量

    DDR3L-1600 8GB(8GB×1)

グラフィックアクセラレーター

  • グラフィックアクセラレーター

    インテル® HDグラフィックス620

ディスプレイ

  • サイズ

    15.6インチ

  • 液晶方式

    IPS

  • 解像度

    1920×1080 (FHD)

  • 表面処理

    グレア

記憶装置

  • 容量

    SSD 256GB （SerialATA 3.0）

サウンド

  • 内蔵スピーカー

    1W+1W ステレオスピーカー

  • デジタルアナログコンバーター

    ○(Cirrus logic DAC)※Hi-Fi audio, ヘッドホン出力使用時

  • マイク

出入力端子

  • HDMI出力

    1

  • USB Type-C

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2

  • USB2.0

    1

  • ヘッドホン出力

    1

  • カードスロット

    1

入力装置

  • キーボード

    英語キーボード(97キー)

  • ポインティングデバイス

    タッチスクリーン(ジェスチャー機能対応)

  • Webカメラ

    HD (720p)

通信機能

  • LAN

    10Base-T/100Base-TX

  • 無線LAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac （最大867Mbps)

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth® 4.0

バッテリー

  • 駆動時間

    約7時間(MobileMark2014)

  • 充電時間

    最大3時間

  • バッテリータイプ

    リチウムポリマー(2Cell)

AC/DCアダプター

  • ACアダプター

    40W(AC100-240 50/60Hz)

アクセサリー

  • AC/DCアダプター

  • RJ45変換(USB Type-C)コネクター

  • インストールガイド

  • 保証書

ご注意

  • 省エネ法に基づくエネルギー消費効率

    Y区分0.021(AAA)

  • 保証期間

    ご購入後1年間。※但しバッテリーは6ヶ月間

レビュー

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