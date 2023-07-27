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Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB

Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB

16T90Q-KA78J
Front view of Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
Front view of Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J
LG Windows 11 Home/16.0インチ(タッチパネル IPS液晶 縦横比16:10)/Iris® Xe グラフィックス/1480g/最大19.5時間駆動/メモリ 16GB SSD 1TB, 16T90Q-KA78J

主な機能

  • Windows 11 Home
  • 16インチ 2560×1600(16:10)タッチパネル対応ディスプレイ
  • 約1480g 最大19.5時間駆動
  • MIL-STD 810G 耐久性基準7項目クリア
  • LPDDR5x 5200MHz デュアルチャネルメモリ/1GB(NVMe™) SSD
  • Thunderbolt™ 4×2 / USB Type-A / HDMI(USB Type-C)変換コネクタ付属
もっと見る
プリント

仕様

  • システム - オペレーティングシステム

    Windows 11 Home

  • ディスプレイ - 画面サイズ

    16.0型

  • システム - プロセッサー

    第12世代インテル® Core™ i7-1260P プロセッサー

  • システム - メモリ容量

    16GB(デュアルチャネル LPDDR5 5200MHz / 増設不可)

  • 記憶装置 - 内蔵ストレージ

    NVMe™ 1TB(PCIe4.0x4､空きスロット(M.2 2280)×1)

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 重量

    1480g

  • ディスプレイ - 解像度

    2560×1600(WQXGA)

  • システム - グラフィックアクセラレーター

    インテル® Iris® Xe グラフィックス

  • ディスプレイ - 色域(標準値)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 外形寸法(幅×奥行×高さ) *突起部含まず

    356.6×248.3×16.95 mm

全てのスペック

バッテリー

  • バッテリー容量

    80Wh リチウムイオン(2セル)

  • 動作時間(動画再生時/アイドル時) *JEITAバッテリ動作時間測定法

    最大19.5時間

  • 充電時間

    最大3時間

AC/DCアダプター

  • ACアダプター種類

    65W (AC 100V-240V 50/60Hz, USB PD Type)

付属品

  • AC-DC アダプター

  • 電源ケーブル

  • インストールガイド

  • 保証書

  • HDMI(USB Type-C)変換コネクタ

  • LG Stylus Pen

その他

  • 保証期間

    1年間(バッテリー6か月間)

基本仕様

  • 製品名

    16T90Q-KA78J

  • JANコード

    49-89027-022737

省エネ法に基づくエネルギー消費効率(2022年度基準)

  • 区分

    12区分 20.7kWh/年(AA)

外形寸法/重量

  • 外形寸法(幅×奥行×高さ) *突起部含まず

    356.6×248.3×16.95 mm

  • 梱包時外形寸法

    406×298×80 mm

  • 梱包時重量

    2700g

  • 重量

    1480g

入力装置

  • キーボード

    日本語101キー(キーピッチ19.05×18.5mm、キ－ストローク1.65±0.2mm、10キー付、バックライト)

  • ポインティングデバイス

    タッチパッド

外部モニター出力

  • HDMI

    4096x2160@60Hz / 約1677万色(8bit)

  • USB Type-C™

    4096x2160@60Hz / 約687億色(12bit)､5120x3200@60Hz / 約1677万色(8bit)

サウンド

  • 内蔵スピーカー

    1.5W+1.5W ステレオスピーカー

デザイン

  • 本体カラー

    オブシディアンブラック

システム

  • グラフィックアクセラレーター

    インテル® Iris® Xe グラフィックス

  • メモリ容量

    16GB(デュアルチャネル LPDDR5 5200MHz / 増設不可)

  • プロセッサー

    第12世代インテル® Core™ i7-1260P プロセッサー

  • オペレーティングシステム

    Windows 11 Home

通信機能

  • Bluetooth®

    Bluetooth® 5.1

  • ウェブカメラ

    FHD(1080p)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE802.11ax、a/b/g/n/ac対応)

ソフトウェア

  • LG Smart Assistant

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

  • LG PC Manuals

  • LG Pen Settings

  • LG Update & Recovery

  • ファイナルパソコン引越し

  • Wacom notes

  • Bamboo Paper

出入力端子

  • HDMI出力

    ×1 *HDMI(USB Type-C)変換コネクタ使用時

  • ヘッドホン出力

    ステレオミニジャック(ヘッドホン出力､マイク入力共用)

  • USB Type-A

    ×1(USB 3.2 Gen2x1(最大10Gbps))

  • USB Type-C™

    ×2(USB4 Gen3x2(Thunderbolt™ 4) 最大40Gbps)

ディスプレイ

  • 輝度(標準値)

    300cd/㎡

  • 表面処理

    グレア

  • 画面サイズ

    16.0型

  • 表示色

    約1677万色(8bit)

  • 色域(標準値)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • パネルタイプ

    タッチパネルIPS

  • アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

    16:10

  • 解像度

    2560×1600(WQXGA)

セキュリティ

  • 顔認証

記憶装置

  • カードスロット

    microSDカードスロット

  • 内蔵ストレージ

    NVMe™ 1TB(PCIe4.0x4､空きスロット(M.2 2280)×1)

レビュー

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