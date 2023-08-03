We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Windows 11 アップグレードについて
Windows 11 アップグレード対象モデル
14Z980シリーズ
15Z980シリーズ
13Z990シリーズ
14Z990シリーズ
15Z990シリーズ
17Z990シリーズ
14T990シリーズ
15Z90Nシリーズ
15Z90N-VA72J1
17Z90Nシリーズ
17Z90N-VA73J1
17U790シリーズ
14T90Nシリーズ
13U70Pシリーズ(LG UltraPC)
ご注意
