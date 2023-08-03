Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Windows 11 アップグレードについて

LG gramとUltra PC

アップグレードは、2021年末から2022年にかけて提供予定です。デバイスによって時期が異なります。機能によっては特定のハードウェアが必要です。
（詳しくは aka.ms/windows-11-specをご覧ください）

詳しくはこちら

Windows 11 アップグレード対象モデル

13Z980シリーズ

13Z980-NA77J

13Z980-GA5CJ

13Z980-GA56J

13Z980-GR55J

13Z980-GR56J

13Z980-MR33J

14Z980シリーズ

14Z980-GA55J

14Z980-GR55J

14Z980-GP55J

15Z980シリーズ

15Z980-GA7CJ

15Z980-GA77J

15Z980-GA55J

15Z980-GR55J

13Z990シリーズ

13Z990-GA5CJ

13Z990-GA56J

13Z990-VA76J

13Z990-GA54J

13Z990-GA55J

14Z990シリーズ

14Z990-GA56J

14Z990-VA76J

14Z990-GR35J

14Z990-GA55J

15Z990シリーズ

15Z990-VA76J

15Z990-HA7TJ

15Z990-GA55J

17Z990シリーズ

17Z990-VA75J

17Z990-VA7CJ

17Z990-VA56J

17Z990-VA76J

17Z990-VA55J

14T990シリーズ

14T990-GA75J

14Z90Nシリーズ

14Z90N-VR31J

14Z90N-VR32J

14Z90N-VR54J1

14Z90N-VR51J1

14Z90N-VR53J1

14Z90N-VA74J

14Z90N-VR52J

14Z90N-VR51J

15Z90Nシリーズ

15Z90N-VA72J

15Z90N-VR52J1

15Z90N-VR51J

15Z90N-VR52J

15Z90N-VR51J1

15Z90N-VA72J1

17Z90Nシリーズ

17Z90N-VA74J1

17Z90N-VA72J

17Z90N-VA73J

17Z90N-VA52J

17Z90N-VA76J1

17Z90N-VA74J

17Z90N-VA73J1

17U790シリーズ

14Z995シリーズ

14Z995-GP52J

15Z995シリーズ

15Z995-GP52J

17Z995シリーズ

14Z90Pシリーズ

14Z90P-KR31J

14Z90P-KA55J1

14Z90P-KA55J

14Z90P-KA54J

14Z90P-KA54J1

16Z90Pシリーズ

16Z90P-KA54J1

16Z90P-KA52J1

16Z90P-KA54J

16Z90P-KA55J

16Z90P-KA55J1

16Z90P-KA56J1

16Z90P-KA75J

16Z90P-KA78J

16Z90P-KA78J1

17Z90Pシリーズ

17Z90P-KA79J

17Z90P-KA78J1

17Z90P-KA78J

17Z90P-KA76J

17Z90P-KA74J

14T90Nシリーズ

14T90N-VR51J1

13U70Pシリーズ(LG UltraPC)

13U70P-GR54J1

13U70P-GR51J

13U70P-GR3CJ1

13U70P-GA75J

13U70P-GR54J

13U70P-GR32J

13U70P-GR31J

13U70P-GA74J

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body Copy can be up to 250 characters.

ご注意

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body Copy is no limit