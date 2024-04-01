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真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター

真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター

22MN430H-B
Front view of 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
Front view of 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B
LG 真の「働き方改革」サポートモニター, 22MN430H-B

主な機能

  • 充実した「疲れ目抑制機能」で長時間の作業をサポート
  • HDMI +ミニD-Sub15ピン端子の2系統装備でサポート
  • 画面活用を便利にサポート
  • 美しい映像表示でサポート
もっと見る
プリント

仕様

  • ディスプレイ - 画面サイズ

    21.5インチ

  • ディスプレイ - 解像度

    1920×1080

  • ディスプレイ - パネルタイプ

    IPS

  • ディスプレイ - アスペクト比

    16:9

  • ディスプレイ - 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • ディスプレイ - 輝度(標準値)

    250cd/㎡

  • ディスプレイ - 最大リフレッシュレート

    75

  • ディスプレイ - 応答速度(標準値)

    5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

全てのスペック

製品概要

  • 製品型番

    22MN430H-B

  • JANコード

    49-89027-017009

ディスプレイ

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • 輝度(標準値)

    250cd/㎡

  • 表示色

    約1,677万色

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • コントラスト比

    1,000:1

  • 有効表示領域(幅×高さ)

    476×268(mm)

  • パネルタイプ

    IPS

  • 画素ピッチ

    0.248×0.248(mm)

  • 最大リフレッシュレート

    75

  • 解像度

    1920×1080

  • 応答速度(標準値)

    5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

  • 画面サイズ

    21.5インチ

  • 表面処理

    アンチグレア

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

垂直走査周波数

  • HDMI

    50-75Hz

  • D-Sub 15pinアナログ

    56-75Hz

出入力端子

  • D-Sub 15pinアナログ入力

    1

  • HDMI入力

    1

  • ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)

    1

機能

  • フリッカーセーフ

  • AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

  • ブラックスタビライザー

  • 色覚調整

  • クロスヘア

  • DAS Mode

  • HDCP

    ○(HDCP1.4)

  • ブルーライト低減モード

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Super Resolution+

  • VRR(可変リフレッシュレート)

アプリケーションソフトウェア

  • OnScreen Control

筐体仕様

  • OSD操作

    OSDジョイスティック

  • チルト角度

    前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ

  • マウント規格

    75×75(mm)

外形寸法 / 重量

  • パッケージ外形寸法[mm]

    640 × 365 × 124

  • スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    510 × 306 × 39

  • スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    510 × 396 × 182

  • パッケージ重量[kg]

    3.8

  • スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

    2.5

  • スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    2.8

電源

  • 電源入力

    100-240V,50/60Hz

  • オフ時

    0.3W

  • 消費電力(最大)

    29W

  • 待機時

    0.3W

  • 消費電力(標準値)

    19.7W

アクセサリー

  • HDMIケーブル

    ○(1.5m)

  • AC-DC アダプター

  • 電源コード

  • クイックセットアップガイド

  • 保証書

安全規格

  • ROHS指令

  • CE

  • FCC-B

  • グリーン購入法

  • J-Moss

  • PSE

  • TUV-TYPE

  • UL(cUL)

  • VCCI

    クラスB

保証

  • 保証期間

    当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)

  • 無輝点保証

    ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。

レビュー

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
22MN430H-B		製品シリーズ
LG Monitor		JAN CODE
49-89027-017009		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
21.5インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
476×268(mm)		解像度
1920×1080		画素ピッチ
0.248×0.248(mm)		表示色
約1,677万色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
標準値250cd/㎡		コントラスト比
1,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
NTSC 72%		   

垂直走査周波数
D-Sub 15pinアナログ
56-75Hz		HDMI
50-75Hz		  

出入力端子
D-Sub 15pinアナログ入力
1		HDMI入力
1		ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)
1		 

機能
HDCP
○(HDCP1.4)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
Black Level
ガンマ
色温度
可変リフレッシュレート
AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー
VESA Dual-Mode
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
クロスヘア
OnScreen Control

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：20ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
-
ピボット
-		マウント規格
75×75(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
510 × 396 × 182		セット(スタンドなし)
510 × 306 × 39		梱包時
640 × 365 × 124		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
2.8		セット(スタンドなし)
2.5		梱包時
3.8		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(標準値)
19.7W		消費電力(最大)
29W		待機時
0.3W
オフ時
0.3W		   

アクセサリー
電源コード
AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		クイックセットアップガイド
保証書
取付け用ネジ
○(×2)		  

安全規格
ROHS指令
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB
UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
Windows
10		   

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

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