Lifestyle Monitor Swing

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webOSを内蔵した4Kタッチスクリーンディスプレイを搭載し、柔軟性と移動性を兼ね備えるLG Smart Monitor Swingをご覧ください。お客様のライフスタイルにぴったりの鮮やかな4K IPSタッチスクリーンで、仕事も遊びもシームレスに対応する多用途性をご体感ください。