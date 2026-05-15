LG UltraFine evoモニター

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LG UltraFine evoモニターで、プロフェッショナルな環境をさらにレベルアップしましょう。クリエイターやプロフェッショナル向けに構築された、Retinaレベルの圧倒的な鮮明さを備えた5K2Kおよび6Kの超高解像度と、高度なThunderbolt 5接続とパフォーマンスをご体感ください。