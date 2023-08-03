Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Z3 の 5 年保証のロゴ。G3 の 5 年保証のロゴ。

安心の5年パネル保証

有機ELテレビでの長年の経験と自信。そんな LG だからこそできるパネル 5 年保証*で安心して製品をお使いいただけます。

Z2 / Z3、G2 / G3 シリーズが対象です。（2023 年 6 月現在）

安心の5年パネル保証 製品登録はこちら

* 通常 1 年間のメーカー保証が当社ホームページにて製品登録（無料）いただくだけで 5 年間に延長できます。パネル保証のみ対象です。2 年目以降パネル保証は技術料・出張料が別途発生します。

画像の左側は、フロアスタンドに立てた LG OLED Z3 の側面画像です。右側は、LG OLED G3 のギャラリーデザインです。

安心して末永く

* 保証は Z2 / Z3、G2 / G3 シリーズが対象です。（2023 年 6 月現在）

進化する視聴体験

LG の有機ELテレビはバックライトではなく、数百万の自発光素子を使用します。自発光素子ひとつひとつが発光するため、漆黒や鮮やかなコントラスト、より正確な色彩が表現できます。

ブラックの背景に LG OLED G3 の画像が、ブライトピンクとパープルの抽象画を表示している。

2023 年 モデルLG OLED evo Z3

88Z3_main_180x180

8K 有機ELテレビ

2023 年 モデルLG OLED evo G3

83_77G3_main_180x180

4K 有機ELテレビ