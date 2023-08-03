Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 最高の超大型テレビ。

超大型 OLED は LG テレビの頂点に君臨します。大型で比類のない映像品質により、他には見つからない体験が実現します。

海沿いの街を望む部屋。窓の前にはテレビが設置されており、都市の風景が映し出されています。テレビの横には椅子があります。

OLEDが生み出す違いは？

答えは「自己発光型ピクセル」です。比類のない視聴体験を提供する、自己発光型ディスプレイテクノロジー。バックライトテクノロジーにより制約される LED テレビとは異なり、LG の OLED テレビは、最高のリアリズムと類のないデザインを具現化します

OLED の品質を大スケールで感じてください。

巨大な 77、83、88 インチの画面サイズの多様なモデルで、完璧な黒、豊かな色彩、素晴らしい自己発光型ピクセルをお楽しみください。

ライオンの顔のクローズアップを映した 77 インチ、83 インチ、88 インチの OLED テレビが、暗い青色の波を背景に、対角線上に並んでいます。

あなたに最適な超大型 OLED テレビを見つけましょう。

Table Caption
機能 Z1 C1 A1
88Z1 の製品画像
高精細8K有機ELテレビ
C1 の製品画像
高品質な4K有機ELテレビ
A1 の製品画像
4K有機ELテレビ標準モデル
販売店をチェック 販売店をチェック 販売店をチェック

天然家具に囲まれたピンクの壁に取り付けられた大型薄型テレビ。画面には緑豊かな森が表示されます。

TV シミュレータ

大画面がスペースにどのようにフィットするかをご覧ください。

どのサイズの画面が適しているかわからないですか？LG TV Simulatorで部屋の寸法を入力するだけで、実際の製品サイズを確認し、どのテレビがスペースに最適かを見つけることができます。

大画面がスペースにどのようにフィットするかをご覧ください。 今すぐお試しください

超大型 OLED、QNED、NanoCell テレビのその他のオプション

自己発光型 OLED

88、83、77 インチ画面

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86、75 インチ画面

QNED

NanoCell

86、75 インチ画面

NANOCELL