メガセール

LG公式オンラインショップ 限定

最大50%OFF
メガセール

テレビ、モニター、PC、空気清浄機、LG Styler、スピーカーがお得！

7月5日(金)～7月21日(日)23:59まで

当セールは終了いたしました。

メガセールは7月21日(日)をもって終了いたしました。

たくさんのご注文ありがとうございました。

 

 

当セールのおすすめ！

【特価】明るく鮮やかなQNED液晶テレビ

有機ELパネル搭載ゲーミングモニターもお買い得

LG Puricare Aerofuniture

【特価】暮らしをデザインするマルチ機能空気清浄機

LG Puricare AeroTower

送風・温風機能付き3in1空気清浄機

LG Puricare AeroTower 衣類乾燥除湿器

衣類から靴までキレイに除湿　LG衣類乾燥除湿機

ブラックの背景に、LG OLED のラインナップが並んでおり、 その中心に LG OLED G3 が正面を向く形で三角形のフォーメーションを作っている。それぞれのテレビはカラフルな抽象画を映し出している。「10年間 有機 EL テレビ 世界シェアNo.1」エンブレムも、その画像の中に映されている。

LG公式オンラインショップ会員限定

テレビ2024年最新モデルが
さらに最大10％OFF！

テレビ2024年最新モデルが<br>さらに最大10％OFF！ 新製品を見る

LG公式オンラインショップ会員限定特典

 

■新規会員おトクな特典

ウェルカムクーポンご使用で

・各セール対象製品のセール期間中、セール価格よりさらに5％OFF
・【24年新モデル】テレビの場合、表示価格より10％OFF価格からさらに5％OFF

 

■会員限定おトクな特典

・【24年新モデル】テレビがセール期間中は表示価格よりさらに10％OFF
 *ログイン後、カート追加時に割引は自動適用されます。


会員登録で5％OFFウェルカムクーポン配布中

セール対象製品と同時にご利用いただけます。
会員登録はこちら ログイン