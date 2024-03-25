Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PC：flashsale

LG公式オンラインショップ 会員限定

週末 フラッシュセール

テレビ、LG Styler、空気清浄機が30％OFF！

4月12日(金)～4月14日(日)23:59までの3日間限定

LG会員に限り、週末限定でテレビ、LG Styler、空気清浄機製品を30％OFFでご提供いたします。

*製品購入時に30%OFFクーポンが自動適用されます。実際の割引価格はログインのうえ、カートにてご確認ください。

＼さらに／
新規会員登録で、セールで使える
10%OFFウェルカムクーポン
プレゼント！

セールと同時に使えば
表示価格から
最大40％OFF！

*セール対象製品とウェルカムクーポンは同時にご利用いただけます。


会員登録で10％OFFウェルカムクーポン配布中

セール対象製品と同時にご利用いただけます。
会員登録はこちら ログイン

【クーポンご利用方法】

 

1．まずはLG会員に会員登録！

2．製品購入時に、ご利用するクーポンを選択して購入