We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
あなたにぴったりな QNED TV はどれですか？
LG QNED Mini LED テレビのフルラインナップから、あなたに最適なモデルを見つけましょう。専門的なデザインの新しい Mini LED テレビを、さまざまなサイズと仕様でご用意しています。すべて最新の Quantum Dot NanoCell ディスプレイを搭載しています。
*マジックタップ機能は国や地域により異なります。
*HDMI 2.1、HDMI 2.0 帯域幅ポート。