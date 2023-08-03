Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
あなたにぴったりな QNED TV はどれですか？

LG QNED Mini LED テレビのフルラインナップから、あなたに最適なモデルを見つけましょう。専門的なデザインの新しい Mini LED テレビを、さまざまなサイズと仕様でご用意しています。すべて最新の Quantum Dot NanoCell ディスプレイを搭載しています。

 

QNED99：業界をリードする 8K QNED Mini LED テレビ。

LG の最新 8K QNED Mini LED テレビで、究極のサイズとパフォーマンスが 1 つになりました。映画ファン、スポーツファン、ゲーマー問わず、一流の LCD 体験をお求めなら、このテレビがぴったりです。

 

QNED90：4K QNED Mini LED テレビの頂点。

映画、スポーツ、ゲームに最適な素晴らしい 4K テレビをお探しなら、LG 最高の 4K QNED Mini LED テレビがぴったりです。革新的なディスプレイはどんなサイズでも見ごたえがあり、 AMD FreeSyncTM Premium、VRR、最新の HDMI 2.1 仕様で最新のゲームのスピードにもついていきます。

 

拡大して、自分に合ったテレビを見つけましょう。

Table Caption
機能 QNED99 QNED90
8K液晶テレビ
8K液晶テレビ
4K液晶テレビ
4K液晶テレビ
販売店をチェック 販売店をチェック

*マジックタップ機能は国や地域により異なります。

*HDMI 2.1、HDMI 2.0 帯域幅ポート。

LG QNED MiniLED TV が明るい背景に置かれ、明るいさまざまな色調の花びらのクローズアップが画面に表示されている。

LCD テレビの解像度。

もっと詳しく
大きな惑星が画面右上から迫りくる岩でゴツゴツした宇宙が描かれているシーン。

これまでにない映画体験。

もっと詳しく
円形の造形物が付いたヘルメットを着けた、SF ゲームのキャラクターがクローズアップされたショット。

これまでにないゲーム体験。

もっと詳しく
満席で試合中のサッカースタジアムの広角画像。

これまでにないスポーツ体験。

もっと詳しく
LG QNED ミニ LED テレビが灰色の壁に取り付けられている。画面には、緑色、青色、赤色の色調の異なる大きな植物の葉がクローズアップされている。

これまでにないデザイン。

もっと詳しく

暗い星空の中で、ピンクの明かりに彩られた大きな木のイメージ。TV のベゼルで囲まれた木は、OLED の本物そっくりの画質を示している。

LG の OLEDで奇跡を体験しよう

LG の OLEDで奇跡を体験しよう 今すぐ見る