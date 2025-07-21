We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG公式オンラインショップ｢注文明細書兼領収書｣がダウンロードできない事象について
07/21/2025
LG公式オンラインショップをご利用のお客様で｢注文明細書兼領収書｣がダウンロードできない事象が発生しております｡復旧までに時間を要す状況ですが､何卒ご理解いただけますようお願い申し上げます｡
※決済完了後に自動配信メールにて、領収書をお送りしております。(背景が青い仕様)
※メールの再送はいたしかねますので、あらかじめご了承ください。
