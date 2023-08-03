For the network name "LG_AC_XXXX", enter the last four characters “XXXX” of the network name two times without a space in the password field.

Passwords are case sensitive, so please try again entering upper and lowercase letters exactly.

Screen for entering the Wi-Fi password.

*Note that for iPhones, a feature that automatically capitalizes the first letter of an input or the first word after a period may be ON.

*The screen shown on the instructions may differ from that displayed on the actual app. The availability of products and services may vary depending on the models you own, the region/country you reside in, or the app and product versions.