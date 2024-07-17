We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram
ハッスル・ライト、ハッスル・ライト
ハイライト ブランドストーリー ハッスルハブ おすすめ
新しいLGグラムとは
第12世代インテル® Core™ プロセッサー
第12世代インテル® Core™ プロセッサーを搭載したインテルのパワフルなパフォーマンスは、従来モデルよりも40%強化されています。ゲームから創作まで、あらゆる集中的な要求に応えます。
最新のウィンドウズOSを採用
柔軟性と使いやすさを念頭に置いて再設計。セキュリティ、アクセシビリティ、ソーシャル機能のアップグレードにより、スクリーンスペースを最適化し、生産性を向上。
ニード・フォー・スピード
LPDDR5メモリは、より高速な処理を可能にし、作業効率とマルチタスク能力を向上させます。
ミラメトリックス®のLG Glance
アテンション・センシング
LGの高度な顔、目、視線センシングは、セキュリティを強化し、直感的なデバイスを作成します。