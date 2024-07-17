Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram

ハッスル・ライト、ハッスル・ライト

ハイライト ブランドストーリー ハッスルハブ おすすめ

ハッスルを持て

新しいLGグラムとは

  • 片手にLGグラム。
    超軽量
  • Intel® EvoとWindow 11のロゴが表示されています。
    インテル® Evo & Win 11
  • LGグラム、長電池寿命。
    長いバッテリー寿命
  • 画面が映り込まないグラム表示。
    アンチグレアIPS
  • 女性が安全に働いている。
    セキュリティ強化
  • 16:10 プレミアムスクリーン
    16:10 プレミアムスクリーン

このアニメーションは、16:9のラップトップ・ディスプレイの下部が大きくなって16:10のアスペクト比になり、ユーザーがより多くのコンテンツを見ることができることを示している。

16:10 アスペクト比

最適な照準を合わせる

16:10のアスペクト比のディスプレイは、16:9のディスプレイよりも11%大きくなっています。そのため、スクロールの手間が省け、より多くの時間をハッスルに費やすことができます。

DCI-P3 99%（Typ.）の広色域**。

人生を彩る

鮮やかな色が見える広色域で、コンテンツに命を吹き込みましょう。

WQXGA高解像度

視界をクリアにする

WQXGAの解像度は、より広角で驚異的な鮮明度を実現し、細部まで鮮明な映像表現を可能にします。

アンチグレアパネル

反射が少なく、干渉が少ない

アンチグレアパネルは、日中や屋外での画面の反射を防ぎます。いつでもどこからでもハツラツと。

*画像はイメージです。実際の使用とは異なる場合があります。

**DCI-P3標準99％、最低95

DCI-P3 : DCI（Digital Cinema Initiatives）が定める色規格。

超軽量グラムを示す。

スリム、トリム、軽量

ウルトラスリムでウルトラポータブルなLG gramは、常にあなたと一緒に移動する軽量コンパニオンです。

インテル第12世代CPU

ウィンドウズ11

メモリとストレージ

第12世代インテル® Core™ プロセッサー

第12世代インテル® Core™ プロセッサーを搭載したインテルのパワフルなパフォーマンスは、従来モデルよりも40%強化されています。ゲームから創作まで、あらゆる集中的な要求に応えます。

最新のウィンドウズOSを採用

柔軟性と使いやすさを念頭に置いて再設計。セキュリティ、アクセシビリティ、ソーシャル機能のアップグレードにより、スクリーンスペースを最適化し、生産性を向上。

ニード・フォー・スピード

LPDDR5メモリは、より高速な処理を可能にし、作業効率とマルチタスク能力を向上させます。

ミラメトリックス®のLG Glance

 

アテンション・センシング

LGの高度な顔、目、視線センシングは、セキュリティを強化し、直感的なデバイスを作成します。

プライバシーガード＆アラート

AIテクノロジーによるスマートポインター

デジタル・ウェルネス

プライバシーはあなたの権利

あなたのプライバシーを守ります：

- プレゼンス検出： ノートパソコンから離れると、自動的に画面をロックまたはオフにします。

- スマートディスプレイ： 目をそらすと画面をぼかします。

- プライバシー警告: 誰かがあなたの肩越しに見た場合、画面上に警告を表示します。

- プライバシーガード： 他人があなたの画面を見ている場合、画面をぼかします。

あなたの顔がスクリーンをコントロールする

顔や視線をトラッキングして便利に作業：

- スナップウィンドウ： アクティブなコンテンツを作業中のスクリーンに効率的に転送。

- スマートポインター： 視線を追跡し、それに応じてマウスポインタを移動。

LGグラム・ケア

あなたの健康を第一に考えたスマートな機能。

- スマートプレーヤー： 不在時にメディアを一時停止。

- 姿勢警告： 悪い姿勢を検知して警告。

- 20-20-20：20分間作業を続けると、20秒間20フィート先を見るように警告します。

ビデオ会議用

- バーチャルプレゼンター： プレゼンテーションと一緒にあなたのプレゼンテーションを見ることで、聴衆の興味を惹きつけます。

- 自動ミュート： 画面の距離に応じてミュートとミュート解除を行います。

- ミュート警告： ミュート中に話している場合に通知します。

- バーチャルカメラ： 背景をぼかしたり、置き換えたり、ポートレートのフレーミング（自動センタリング）を調整し、明るさを補正します。
グラムが昼から夜まで点灯していることを示している。

強力なパワー

この大容量バッテリーがあれば、充電器は必要ありません。

満面の笑みでLGグラムを手にする女性。

様々な道のハッスル

新たな方法でハッスルしよう。私たちがあなたのために用意したものをご覧ください。

LGグラム

LGグラム2イン1

 LGグラムのための+ビュー