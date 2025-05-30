Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
特長 webOSとは ホームスクリーンとアプリ LG Channels ゲームとライフスタイル プロモーション

遊びの時間が始まる

LG TVで必見コンテンツをチェック。教育からショッピング、ゲーム、フィットネスまで、チャンネルを変えるのと同じくらい簡単にお好みのコンテンツが見つかります。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

2台のTVが並んでいる。1台のTVにはBoosteroidのホームスクリーンが、もう1台のTVにはGeForce Nowのホームスクリーンが表示されている。

グローバルクラウドゲーム

ゲームの世界に没入

ゲーマーが求めるものすべてが1か所に。お気に入りのゲームへのショートカット、GeForce NowやBoosteroidなどのクラウドゲームサービス、入力デバイス管理などに、ゲーム画面から簡単にアクセスできます。

*使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

**GeForce NowとBoosteroidを視聴するには、個別の登録や関連サービスが必要です。

***ゲームパッド接続が必要となる場合があります。

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

あなただけのフィットネスインストラクター

ヨガがお好きな方も、瞑想がお好きな方も、LG TV Fitness Spaceなら楽しく効果的なワークアウトを見つけることができます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

***個別の登録や関連サービスが必要となる場合があります。

Learning

いつでもどこでも知識を提供

小さい男の子が、おもちゃが置かれた生活空間の壁に設置されたLG TVで、ピンキッツ（Pinkfong）を視聴している。

ピンキッツ（Pinkfong）

学習プラットフォームのピンキッツ（Pinkfong）で、ベイビーシャークたちと楽しく歌って、遊んで、学びましょう。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

***ピンキッツ（Pinkfong）とABCmouseを視聴するには、個別の登録や関連サービスが必要です。

小さい男の子が床に座り、ABCmouseの学習コンテンツを視聴している。

ABCmouse

ABCmouseは2〜8歳のお子様向けに10,000以上の学習アクティビティを提供し、生涯を通じた向学心を育みます。

*画面の画像はシミュレーションです。

**使用できるコンテンツとアプリは国、製品、地域によって異なる場合があります。

***ピンキッツ（Pinkfong）とABCmouseを視聴するには、個別の登録や関連サービスが必要です。

お気に入りのTV番組がお待ちしています

人気のストリーミングサービスとTVアプリをLG TVで。

詳細はこちら

多様なチャンネルをすべて無料で

LG Channelsなら、幅広いチャンネルをお楽しみいただけます。

詳細はこちら