*86"UQ91 & UQ80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by detecting the surrounding ambient lighting.
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sports Alert
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
