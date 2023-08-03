Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit for your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complements your home interior.

*A wall mount bracket (available sold seperately) is needed to wall mount the TV.

An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances picture and sound to provide you with an immersive experience.
Redefine scale in 4K

Redefine scale in 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

Alt text

AI Picture Pro

Enhanced depth of field technology ensures foreground subjects stand out for a more three-dimensional look. Dynamic Vivid mode uses AI learning to analyse your content and expands the colour gamut to maximise your image's colour potential.

Alt text

AI Sound Pro

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimises automatically - recognising genres and optimising the sound.

Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions
Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalised content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert

With Sports Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favourite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the one in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerised by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Gaming, Game Dashboard & Optimiser, and HGiG.

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG has partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Subscriptions required for GEFORCE NOW and STADIA.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Subscriptions required for GEFORCE NOW and STADIA.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

