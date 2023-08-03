*Subscriptions required for GEFORCE NOW and STADIA.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.