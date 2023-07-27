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55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA

55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA

55NANO75JPA
Front view of 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
Front view of 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA
LG 55V型 NanoCell TV 55NANO75JPA, 55NANO75JPA

主な機能

    プリント

    仕様

    • 映像(表示) - 画面タイプ

      4K NanoCell

    • 映像(表示) - リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

      60Hz Native

    • 映像(表示) - 広色域

      Nano Color

    • 映像(処理) - 映像エンジン

      Quad Core Processor 4K

    • 映像(処理) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

      HDR10 / HLG

    • 外形寸法/重量 - 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

      1235 x 715 x 58.1

    • 外形寸法/重量 - 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

      14.6

    全てのスペック

    アクセシビリティ機能

    • グレースケール

    • ハイコントラスト

    • 色の反転

    オーディオ

    • AIサウンド

      AIサウンド (バーチャル5.1ch)

    • Bluetoothサラウンド対応

    • クリアボイスプロ

      クリアボイス

    • サウンド同期

    • 同時音声出力

    • テレビサウンドモード共有

    接続性

    • Bluetooth

      ●（Bluetooth 5.0）

    • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    外形寸法/重量

    • 梱包サイズ (WxHxD, mm)

      1360 x 810 x 162

    • 梱包質量 (kg)

      19.6

    • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

      1235 x 715 x 58.1

    • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含む

      1235 x 774 x 232

    • テレビスタンド (WxD, mm)

      951 x 232

    • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

      14.6

    • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含む (kg)

      14.8

    • VESA規格 (WxH, mm)

      300 x 300

    ゲーム機能

    • ALLM(自動低遅延モード)

    • ゲームオプティマイザ

    • HGiGゲームモード

    映像(表示)

    • 画素数(水平×垂直)

      4K (3840 x 2160)

    • バックライト方式

      直下型

    • 画面タイプ

      4K NanoCell

    • リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

      60Hz Native

    • 広色域

      Nano Color

    映像(処理)

    • AI輝度

    • AI アップスケーリング

      4Kアップスケーリング

    • ダイナミックトーンマッピング

    • FILMMAKER MODE™

    • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

      HDR10 / HLG

    • 映像モード

      9モード (あざやか、標準、省エネ、シネマ、スポーツ、ゲームオプティマイザ、FILMMALKER MODE、、(ISF)エキスパート(明るい空間、昼間)、(ISF)エキスパート(暗い空間、夜間)

    • 映像エンジン

      Quad Core Processor 4K

    SMART TV

    • ホームダッシュボード

    • オペレーティングシステム

      webOS 6.0

    • ThinQ

    レビュー

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