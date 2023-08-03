We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Experience a new side of life
From any angle, in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
-
