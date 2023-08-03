Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The OLED on everyone's list.

SELF-LIT OLED

True darkness brings the light.

LG OLED pixels light up independently with no backlight to dull their glow. Now, dark areas are perfectly black with no light bleed or halo effect. Envision a crisp picture with unmatched depth.
Learn more

*Screen images simulated.

α7 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α7 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Foreground and Background Enhancing to maximise the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
Learn more

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Punchier picture quality.

Dynamic Tone Mapping uses the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor to detect what's in the frame and apply the optimal tone curve. The result is natural HDR, deep contrast, and intricate detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Hear them coming in on you.

The α7 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 5.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you as you venture deeper into your game world.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.

Learn more

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Design

Sleek and streamlined.

Now, you won't want to hide your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly into your space. Floor Stand and Gallery Stand give you the freedom to place it anywhere while neatly concealing unsightly cables.

Learn more

A side view of LG OLED A2's base legs. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with plants and books. An LG OLED A2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room with several plants. An LG OLED A2 sits on a wooden TV stand in a neutral living room with a guitar, camera, and plants.

*Floor Stand is supported by 48A2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65A2 and 55A2.
***Floor Stand and Gallery Stand sold seperately.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Experience entertainment with heart-pounding audio and extraordinary visuals.

Learn more

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix1, Disney+2, Amazon Prime3, and Apple TV+4, plus LG channels5, something exciting is always showing.
Learn more

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Powerful Gameplay

Ready to up your game.

Play on and on. With a 0.1ms response time, you can experience games with no lag between you and your win. Even when the action is fast, jump over to the dedicated Game Dashboard and apply the optimal settings for whatever you play.
Learn more

A guy plays a driving game in a game room with pink, blue, and purple RGB lighting and a collection of action figures.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.

Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Your All-Inclusive Pass to Xbox

Your All-Inclusive Pass to Xbox

Get an Xbox Series X console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price with Xbox All Access.
Your All-Inclusive Pass to Xbox Learn more

S95QR Sound Bar set.

1.Netflix streaming membership required.
2.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
3.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
4.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
5.Supported service may differ by country.

